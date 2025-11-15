Farah Khan says 'enjoy this beautiful phase' as Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa welcome their baby girl

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan congratulated the new parents on the block, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Saturday.

Dropping a couple of lovely photos from Patralekhaa's baby shower on social media, Farah advised Rajkummar and Patralekhaa to enjoy this beautiful phase of their life.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Farah wrote, "The Baby is here!! Congratulations @patralekhaa n @rajkummar_rao .. enjoy this beautiful phase of life (sparkling heart emojis) n remember for any baby advice.. main hoon na.. (winking face with tongue emoji) (sic)."

"p.s.- @iamhumaq luckily we just about did the baby shower in time (face with tears of joy emoji)," she added.

The images show the couple twinning in yellow as they posed in the middle of a cake, balloons, and a giant teddy bear.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa made the happy announcement on social media with a sweet Insta post that read, "We are over the moon God has blessed us with a Baby girl...Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar(sic)."

"(red heart and folded hands emoji) The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary. (sic)," they captioned the joint post.

Several big names from Bollywood congratulated the new parents in the comment section.

Actor Varun Dhawan commented, "(red heart emoji) welcome to the club guys@(red heart emoji)"

Actress Neha Dhupia said, "Congratulations you guys (red heart emojis) welcome to the best hood … parenthood(red heart emoji)."

Actor Ali Fazal shared, "Oh my goddddd!!!! So so happy to hear this . Congratulations you two beautiful people. Mubaarak…(red heart emojis)."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced their first pregnancy back in July this year.

The couple uploaded a joint post on their official Instagram accounts saying, "Baby on the way - Patralekhaa & Rajkummar (sic)."

--IANS

pm/