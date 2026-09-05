September 05, 2026 7:02 PM हिंदी

Farah Khan reveals AR Rahman made Masakali for 'Om Shanti Om' and not 'Delhi 6'

Farah Khan reveals AR Rahman made Masakali for 'Om Shanti Om' and not 'Delhi 6'

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Director and choreographer Farah Khan revealed that Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman had made the 'Masakali' track for her movie 'Om Shanti Om'.

Farah recently visited the farmhouse of celebrated music director Vishal Dadlani for her YouTube vlogs.

As the two talked about their decades-long professional association, Farah shared that she had approached music director AR Rahman for her movie 'Om Shanti Om' before Vishal-Shekhar finally came on board. She said that A R Rahman had composed the popular 'Masakali' track for her movie.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Farah remembered telling Vishal that she would be approaching A R Rahman for the music of 'Om Shanti Om', and in case things did not go as planned, she would like to shift to Vishal and Shekhar.

Farah said during the vlog, “The first song which Rahman made for Om Shanti Om was Masakali! I don't know where I was going to put it but I love that song and love that word.”

Vishal had hoped that it would work out with A R Rahman, suggesting that he and Shekhar could assist him on the project.

Vishal even made a light-hearted comment during the vlog that even if he and Shekhar had not worked on 'Om Shanti Om', the project would still have great music. To this, Farah said that the music for the drama was epic due to them.

“The big, masala music that was in 'Om Shanti Om', is the only one. This is the last one! The traditional masala Bollywood musical is this one. Even now I get reels explaining how we made 'Dhoom Tana' without AI at that time when there was no AI. The visuals! How did they create it? We just did it, and we were having fun,” Vishal shared.

The 'Masakali' track later became a part of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Delhi-6' featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

--IANS

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