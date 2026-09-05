‘Truly memorable, feeling exceptionally good’: Teachers after receiving National Awards from President Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) On the occasion of Teachers' Day, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Teachers Awards on 48 educators at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday, honouring their exemplary contributions to education and their students.

Speaking to IANS after receiving the prestigious honour, several award-winning teachers described the occasion as a 'truly memorable' moment in their lives and said they felt 'exceptionally good' after receiving the national recognition.

One of the awardees said, "This is a truly memorable moment in my life. President Murmu is an inspiration to me, and receiving this award from her hands today is an extraordinary honour. It still feels completely like a dream that I have received this award."

Another awardee said the recognition was particularly significant as it represented the contribution of educators working in media education and social sciences.

"I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive this award. Not only for myself, but because I am the only recipient representing media education and social sciences in higher education. I am very happy that this recognition is not just for me, but for all media educators and all social scientists across the country who have been dedicatedly serving higher education in India," the teacher added.

Another awardee described the honour as the culmination of years of hard work and the collective efforts of an entire institutional family.

"I feel exceptionally good. It feels as though all my hard work has borne fruit today. It feels as if the collective achievements of my entire institutional family, my teachers and my mentors, who guided me to this stage, have all come together for me here," the teacher said.

Another recipient said the award belonged not just to the individual but to everyone who had been part of the teacher's professional journey.

"This is a moment of immense pride not only for me, but for everyone who has been part of my teaching journey. That includes my students, my respected teachers, my peers, fellow faculty members, the entire university system and, above all, my family. The blessings of my parents and the support of my wife, children, sisters and everyone else have contributed immensely," the teacher added.

An awardee from Ladakh said the recognition was an acknowledgement of the efforts of teachers working across the region.

"It feels wonderful. Recognising our work is not just an acknowledgement of my personal efforts—it is a recognition of all the teachers working across the entire Ladakh region," the teacher added.

Another recipient said the national honour had also brought with it a greater responsibility towards nation-building.

"I feel immense pride upon receiving this national-level award. Along with this comes the responsibility of nation-building, which the Prime Minister very eloquently explained, guided and imparted to us during our interaction yesterday," the teacher said.

Speaking about innovative teaching methods, another awardee said the use of digital platforms and experiential learning had helped students develop a deeper understanding of subjects.

"I provided a digital platform to the children, and I organise every activity in a way that provides them with experiential learning. In subjects like Mathematics and Science, I provide experiential knowledge so that their retention power remains strong and they perform well—and they have performed exceptionally well. It is because of their outstanding performance that I received this award," the teacher added.

Another recipient described the honour as a source of renewed motivation.

"This is a unique moment. In truth, it brings a greater sense of responsibility, inspiration and motivation to do more work and remain deeply engaged with children," the teacher said.

Another awardee dedicated the honour to students, colleagues and members of the education department.

"The award I received today is truly because of my students. I dedicate this honour to the collective efforts of my students, colleagues and everyone associated with the education department. This recognition inspires me to continue working with even greater dedication towards education," the teacher said.

For one teacher from Gujarat, the award marked the culmination of a five-year-long effort.

“I had been applying for this National Teachers' Award for the past five years. Over the last three years, I was the topper from Gujarat. Last year, I stood second, so I couldn't receive the award. This time, I worked extremely hard with the resolve to win it, and I succeeded. Lord Shiva's blessings were with me, and my wife stood firmly by my side at all times; her support was invaluable throughout," the teacher said.

Another awardee from Sainik School Satara recalled his long association with nurturing scientific talent among students.

"I have been serving at Sainik School Satara since 2015, where I fostered an innovative scientific culture among students. In 2017, a student I mentored received an award from then-President Ram Nath Kovind. I was seated in the back as a mentor, and today I have the privilege of receiving this national award from the front row," the teacher said.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Teachers Awards on 48 educators at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, as the country marked Teachers' Day on September 5.

Short documentaries highlighting the exemplary work and achievements of each awardee were also showcased during the event, providing insight into their contributions to school education and the impact they have made in the lives of their students.

Expressing gratitude to the teaching community, President Murmu, addressing the event, said, "I feel happy to be here among the teachers. I still recall my teachers; it was due to their love and affection that I succeeded in life and am standing here today."

At the same time, the President said, "I also remember my students whom I taught at the Sri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre in Rairangpur, Odisha. I have also learned a great deal from my students. I consider the love and affection I received from my students to be one of the greatest achievements of my life."

--IANS

jk/khz