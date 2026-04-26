April 26, 2026 10:17 AM हिंदी

Farah Khan posts throwback picture with pop legend Michael Jackson, roots for his biopic amid poor response from critics

Farah Khan posts throwback picture with pop legend Michael Jackson, roots for his biopic amid poor response from critics

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Director-choreographer Farah Khan is rooting for the Michael Jackson biopic. The director-choreographer took to her Instagram recently, and shared a throwback picture with the King of Pop.

The picture seems to be from 1996 when Michael performed in Mumbai. She also penned a long note in the caption as she called the critics, a moron as she urged her followers to watch ‘Michael’.

She wrote, “Point to be noted.. Critics r morons in every country! Go Watch MICHAEL!! N sm1 pls give @jaafarjackson the Oscar next year (sic)”.

‘Michael’ is being panned by critics for not doing justice to the pop legend. The film explores the extraordinary life, career, and controversies surrounding the King of Pop. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, and traces Michael Jackson’s rise from a child performer in The Jackson 5 to becoming one of the most influential entertainers in music history.

The film reportedly focuses on his artistic brilliance, groundbreaking performances, and cultural impact, while also touching on the intense media scrutiny he faced throughout his life. Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portrays the legendary singer, adding a family connection to the role. Fans expect the film to recreate iconic performances, including moments from albums like ‘Thriller’ and ‘Bad’. The film stars Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the titular role.

The biopic carries high expectations due to Michael Jackson’s lasting global legacy and unmatched influence on pop-culture.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan earlier gushed over Hollywood icon Tom Cruise as she dropped a message for the actor, saying she “digs him” in his comment section. Tom had shared a cryptic message to promote his upcoming film ‘Digger’ by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu on Instagram. He posted a picture of a giant shovel standing upright in the center, planted in the ground.

Farah took to the comment section and dropped a cheeky message for the Hollywood star. She simply wrote: “TOMMMMM .. i DIG you (sic)”. Farah often showcases her love for the Hollywood star on his social media.

--IANS

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