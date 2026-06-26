Farah Khan on giving birth to triplets: ‘3 ka anticipate nahi kiya tha’

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer and star YouTuber Farah Khan has spoken about motherhood and the unexpected joy of welcoming triplets at the age of 43.

Farah appeared as a guest on Shekhar Suman’s chat show “Shekhar Tonite,” where she spoke about how she feels seeing actresses losing baby weight so quickly after giving birth.

“I hate jab main dekhti hu heroines aur celebs aur baby weight, matlab 2 mahine ke andar they are back to their…mere ko toh 4-5 saal lag gaye baby weight nikalne mein.”

(I hate it when I see actresses and celebrities lose their baby weight and get back to their old bodies within just two months. It took me 4–5 years to lose my baby weight.)"

“Bacche hone ke baad we bought a bigger house so my children were really a blessing. (After having children, we bought a bigger house, so my children were truly a blessing.)”

But was I prepared for three babies?

“3 ka anticipate nahi kiya tha lekin maine socha tha 1 toh hoga hi…I was 42 when I was trying IVF, 43 when I delivered toh mera woh daayra bhi paar ho chuka tha. (I hadn't anticipated having three. I had thought there would be at least one. I was 42 when I was undergoing IVF and 43 when I gave birth, so I had already crossed the usual age for it.)"

Talking about her husband Shirish Kunder and the role he plays at home, Farah said:

“Woh aur mera beta ab same height ke hai. Jab raat ko main so rahi hoti hoon ya bedroom mein koi aata hai toh I can’t make out ki Czar aaya hai ki Shirish. And if the person comes and hugs me then I know it’s my son.”

(He and my son are now the same height. When I'm asleep at night or someone walks into the bedroom, I can't tell whether it's Czar or Shirish. It's only when the person comes over and hugs me that I realize it's my son.)"

Talking about how she values her husband Shirish Kunder, she shared, “When you want something very badly, how much is our need when we want something? When we get it… Uski value alag cheezo mein hoti hai (the value of it becomes nil).”

I value Shirish in other things now, as a father, as a person who looks after our whole family, woh saari cheeze. I cannot do without him. Main usko wohi bolti hu ki ‘Tu baccho ke saath agar chala gaya toh mera WiFi kaun theek Karega?’ Shirish ke bagair humara ghar nahi chal sakta, he’s a wonderful father. Matlab yeh jo mere bacche itni achi achi universities mein gaye hai. It is solely…so everyone asks ‘Oh my god! Sab ko early decision mil gaya, who was your counsellor.’ I said ‘no their father was their counsellor.’”

"(I value Shirish for different things now as a father, as someone who takes care of our entire family, all of those things. I cannot do without him. I even tell him, ‘If you leave with the children, who will fix my Wi‑Fi?’ Our home simply cannot function without Shirish; he's a wonderful father. The fact that my children have gotten into such good universities that is entirely because of him. Everyone asks, ‘Oh my God, all of them got in through early decision; who was your counsellor?’ I say, ‘No, their father was their counsellor.’)"

Shekhar Tonite streams on YouTube.

--IANS

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