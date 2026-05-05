Farah Khan Ali visits Lake Como to relive late mother Zarine Khan’s memories at her most favourite destination

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Jewellery designer and daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, Farah Khan Ali recently took to her social media account to share an emotional glimpse from her recent European getaway.

She visited the breathtaking Lake Como,m which she stated was a place that held a deeply special place in her late mother Zarine Khan’s heart.

Farah, accompanied by her sister Simone Arora and aunt Pareen, shared a beautiful video montage which featured candid clips and pictures from their travels across Lake Como, Milan and Zurich.

The video shared by her on her social media account, captured the sisters strolling through the beautiful lanes, soaking in scenic lake views, indulging in lipsmacking local cuisines, as they revisited their mother's favourite places and spots.

Farah revealed that Lake Como was one of Zarine’s favourite places in the world, and that travelling to the destination was like reliving her memories.

Farah wrote, "Last week, this time... Lake Como, Milan, and Zurich — with my sister Simone and my aunt Pareen. Lake Como was one of my mother Zarines, favourite places. She returned to it year after year, and this time, so did we... walking her paths, reliving her moments, holding her close in every memory. Because it’s never just the place — it’s the love, the memories, and the people you share them with that make it truly beautiful. And now, we have a few more memories of our own... together as sisters."

For the uninitiated, Zarine Khan passed away in Mumbai on November 7, 2025, at the age of 81 due to age-related health complications.

Following her demise, Farah had penned an emotional tribute for her mother on her social media account. She wrote, “My mother Zarine Khan was a very special woman… Born a Parsi, married as a Muslim, and cremated according to Hindu rites. She epitomised humanity.”

Farah had also revealed that the family fulfilled Zarine’s final wish by performing her last rites and asthi visarjan according to Hindu customs, despite her belonging to a different religion.

–IANS

rd/