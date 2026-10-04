FairPoint: Captain Machchhar and the choice between courage and noise

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) 'It is better to be a Machchhar than a cockroach, and when life gives you a chance, choose the former over the latter'. This is the latest viral social media analogy/meme comparing the CJP's moves with the brave action of flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar.

The memes may or may not be liked by many, but they reflect a thought that is gradually trying to draw a distinction. What Captain Machchhar did was an unparalleled act of bravery that will be remembered for a long time, not just in India or Israel but across the world.

Machchhar may well become the face of courage who stood up to and put a brake on an evil act carried out in the name of terror. According to the United Arab Emirates probe, Hamam Al-Hammami, the co-pilot of the Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight, attacked Indian pilot Captain Machchhar with the cockpit's crash axe in what the UAE authorities have described as a "terrorist attack".

Al-Hammami tried to take control of the flydubai aircraft, carrying over 170 people, after attacking Captain Machchhar, who tried to stop him. Despite being injured, the Indian pilot managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to intervene and overpower the attacker.

The investigation is continuing, and more information is likely to emerge about Al-Hammami, his background, and whether there were any links or circumstances which prompted him to unleash the attack. There are many questions, but at the moment, one truth has clearly emerged: Captain Machchhar is a hero. Along with the other passengers, he helped prevent what could have been a big tragedy.

Captain Machchhar's courageous action has come at a time when the youth of the country are being presented with examples that appear to normalise violent, indecent and questionable behaviour and language.

It is not wrong to dissent, question decisions or challenge systems. But it is wrong to run down institutions, abuse the Prime Minister of the country and his late mother, and create violent situations.

It is equally wrong to raise only those questions that suit one's political convenience and turn a blind eye to issues in states ruled by political allies. The CJP stayed away from the Jharkhand students' stir, though it later extended support from outside. Similar questions have also been raised about its approach to student unrest in other states, such as Punjab, Karnataka or Kerala. Therefore, questions about motives and intentions are bound to arise.

But with Captain Machchhar, the only motive was to save lives, and he did that even while facing a brutal attack from the co-pilot. With this bravery, the Indian pilot has presented the country and the world with a powerful example of courage for humanity.

It is not even easy to comprehend what he must have undergone as he was suddenly attacked by a colleague sitting next to him. He may initially have been shocked, but Machchhar quickly realised the seriousness of the situation and acted in a way that helped save the lives of those on board.

He not only helped save the passengers, but he also protected the reputation of Indian pilots and, in a way, the country's aviation profession.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this point during his conversation with the brave pilot. He said the episode could have affected the perception of Indian pilots had the event unfolded differently.

"Had this not happened, who knows what India would have had to face, what all Indian pilots would have had to endure, and how Indian pilots would have been viewed. You have saved everyone. You have done a very big thing," PM Modi told Machchhar during the video phone call.

The Prime Minister's pointed remarks are also a reminder to those, whether inside or outside the country, who are ever ready to run down Indian institutions and systems.

When Operation Sindoor happened, US President Donald Trump was among those who claimed credit for the subsequent ceasefire, and leaders like Rahul Gandhi questioned the number of Indian fighter jets allegedly downed by Pakistan.

Even in the latest act of bravery by an Indian pilot, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have not publicly praised Captain Machchhar. The silence has attracted criticism and is being interpreted by some as an example of political appeasement.

Abhijeet Dipke and his Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which built its activism largely through social media, have also, so far, been silent on Captain Machchhar. Their silence is now being discussed on social media -- the same platform where the CJP started its activism and claimed to have incubated and grown its movement -- is going gaga over Captain Machchhar's feat.

And perhaps that is where the 'Machchhar versus cockroach' meme becomes more than just another social media joke.

For a generation watching politics and public life unfold largely through phones, the contrast is simple.

One showed what it means to stand up when lives are at stake. The other has become a symbol of protest, targeting only one party. The choice, ultimately, is for the young generation to make. But there should be no confusion about who the real hero is. And the answer is Captain Machchhar.

(Deepika Bhan can be contacted at deepika.b@ians.in)

--IANS

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