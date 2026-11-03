Extraordinary rush to join China's bureaucracy demonstrates pressure faced by young job seekers: Report

Beijing, Nov 3 (IANS) The extraordinary rush to join the state bureaucracy in China demonstrates the pressure faced by young job seekers in the country amid a slow economy, prolonged property downturn and increased competition among university graduates for secure jobs, a report has detailed.

As many as 3.935 million people applied for the 2027 national civil service examination, known as the 'Guokao', in China, PML Daily reported, citing Xinhua News Agency. Among these, 3.45 million candidates cleared the qualification screening while 4,85,000 did not qualify. The examination set to be conducted later this month is expected to fill 35,691 posts in China's central government agencies and its linked institutions.

"The resulting competition is formidable – approximately 100 qualified applicants for every vacancy. Although slightly fewer applicants passed the screening than in the previous year, the figures underline the growing attraction of government employment at a time when private-sector opportunities remain uncertain," a report in PML Daily stated.

"The significance lies not simply in the number of candidates but in what is driving them towards public service. Civil service jobs offer predictable salaries, employment security, benefits and social status – advantages that carry greater weight when private employers are cautious about hiring and career prospects appear increasingly uncertain. For many young Chinese, the Gaokao is becoming a hedge against economic insecurity rather than merely a preferred career path," it added.

The pressure has further intensified for young job seekers due to the growing unemployment in China. As many as 12.7 million students graduated in China in 2026, further adding to an already crowded labour market. According to reports, the urban unemployment rate in China among people aged between 16 and 24 years, excluding students, was nearly 20 per cent in September, showcasing a widening gap between the number of educated young people who would join the workforce and the economic capacity to provide them suitable jobs.

Furthermore, the property sector in China, which once provided attractive opportunities to graduates, has faced rising uncertainty, while employers have become more selective. As a result, there are more qualified candidates competing for a limited number of posts in China.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has further increased the pressure faced by young job seekers. As companies have started exploring automation and AI-enabled productivity gains, young job seekers are uncertain about which entry-level jobs will survive and which skills future employers will demand.

"China’s Gaokao rush is therefore both a symptom and a warning. It reflects the rational choices of young people seeking stability, but also exposes the limits of an economy struggling to create enough attractive jobs for its educated workforce," the report in PML Daily stated.

"Unless private-sector hiring strengthens and new industries generate broader employment opportunities, the annual scramble for government posts is likely to remain a barometre of youth anxiety and a reminder that economic growth alone does not guarantee secure work for the next generation," it added.

--IANS

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