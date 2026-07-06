Export volumes, India visitor arrivals surge ahead of India-NZ FTA implementation

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Major benefits have already accrued from the recently signed New Zealand–India free trade agreement, Trade Minister Todd McClay said, with export volumes and visitor arrivals from India rising even before the pact formally enters into force, a new report has said.

The report from Australia-based Mirage News said around 8,000 Indian visitors arrived in April 2026, a sharp increase from previous years, marking a major impact of the FTA.

"The New Zealand-India FTA has been signed and is now before Parliament. We expect it to enter into force later this year, but we're already seeing a strong halo effect. Export volumes are up because businesses and customers can see the quality of what New Zealand has to offer," McClay said as per the report, adding that the benefits will only keep growing once the agreement becomes operational.

Apples exports have jumped 63 per cent in 2026 so far, rising from 27,000 tonnes in 2024 to about 45,000 tonnes. India has moved from New Zealand’s seventh‑largest apple market to fourth in two years.

"In just two years India has climbed from our seventh-largest apple market to our fourth," the minister said.

Apple tariffs will halve to 25 per cent from day one of FTA implementation on an initial quota of 32,500 tonnes, rising to 45,000 tonnes by year six, which will be a significant real financial boost for growers, according to the minister.

The deal provides tariff‑free access for Kiwifruit within a new quota starting at 6,250 tonnes, rising to 15,000 tonnes by year six, while tariffs outside the quota are halved from the start.

Matariki Forests sent its first shipment of logs from Bluff to India since 2020, in June 2026, and chip and pulp exporters reported strong momentum.

“Air New Zealand just announced it is working on joint venture plans with Air India that would allow it to start the first direct services between our countries,” the report noted.

--IANS

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