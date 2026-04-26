Experts flag security lapse, praise Trump's composure after White House dinner shooting

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The shooting attempt near the White House Correspondents' Association dinner has drawn sharp reactions from Indian strategic and diplomatic experts, who flagged both relief over the safety of top leadership and concerns over security vulnerabilities, while also linking the incident to broader political and global contexts.

Former diplomat K.P. Fabian said two key aspects stood out in the aftermath of the incident.

"There is great relief that neither US President Donald Trump nor First Lady Melania Trump, or any of the guests, were injured. A security agent was injured, and the culprit has been apprehended," he noted.

Fabian also highlighted Trump's response to the crisis, describing it as measured.

"President Trump showed calmness and composure at the press conference. He appeared in control and not emotional. That is a great quality that we all should admire," he said.

Expanding on the international implications, Fabian said world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed relief over the situation.

He pointed out that investigators, particularly the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), would closely examine the suspect's background, including digital activity and contacts, to rule out any external influence.

"At present, there is no indication of involvement by any foreign intelligence agency," Fabian said, adding that the probe would focus on whether the suspect acted independently or was influenced in any way.

The former diplomat also used the occasion to comment on US' foreign policy, urging Trump to apply the same rational approach to ongoing tensions with Iran.

"On the one hand, President Trump says he wants a negotiated settlement; on the other, he suggests Iran must fully concede. That contradiction needs addressing," Fabian said.

Army veteran and defence expert P.K. Sehgal described the incident as extremely serious and pointed to a possible lapse in security despite official denials.

"This was a very, very serious incident—a huge lapse in security," he said.

Sehgal noted that the suspect appeared to have meticulously planned the attack.

"He (the shooter) reportedly had a handgun, a shotgun, a pistol, and multiple knives. This indicates thorough preparation. It is believed he stayed at the hotel for days and gradually smuggled in the weapons," he said.

He further linked the incident to domestic political pressures in the US, claiming that Trump's approval ratings have declined and that divisions persist within American political and strategic alliances, including tensions involving Nato and the European Union.

According to Sehgal, such incidents could deepen internal scrutiny of security arrangements and leadership decisions in the US.

The shooting attempt, which occurred near one of Washington's most high-profile and tightly secured events, has raised questions about how an armed individual was able to reach close to a screening checkpoint.

While authorities have confirmed that the suspect was stopped before entering the main venue, experts believe the incident will trigger a wider review of security protocols at major political gatherings.

--IANS

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