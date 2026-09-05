September 05, 2026 7:02 PM हिंदी

Exercise Veer Guardian will enhance interoperability, operational synergy between Indian and Japanese forces: IAF

Exercise Veer Guardian will enhance interoperability, operational synergy between Indian and Japanese forces: IAF

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Exercise Veer Guardian, being conducted between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) in Jodhpur, will further enhance interoperability and operational synergy between Indian and Japanese forces, the IAF said on Saturday.

“Ex Veer Guardian 2026 is being conducted between the Indian Air Force and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) at Jodhpur from 09 Sep to 22 Sep 26. Two JASDF C-2 aircraft touched down at Air Force Station Jodhpur, marking the arrival of the Japanese contingent for the second edition of the Exercise. The exercise will further enhance interoperability, operational synergy and mutual understanding, reinforcing the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Japan,” the IAF stated on X.

Last month, India and Japan welcomed the steady strengthening of bilateral defence cooperation, including engagement between their respective ministries and services, based on shared strategic perspectives under the 'Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership' which constitutes one of the pillars for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

In a joint statement issued after the Japan-India Defence Ministers’ Meeting between Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, in New Delhi, the two sides stressed the importance of sharing assessments of the regional and international security environment amid heightened global tensions.

They also expressed their strong opposition to any unilateral actions that impede freedom and safety of navigation and overflight, as well as to any attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.

Recalling the Japan-India Joint Statement issued in July, both Singh and Koizumi affirmed their commitment, under their leadership, to further deepen defence cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The two ministers agreed to deepen operational cooperation in the field of maritime security in a practical and effective manner. They accordingly affirmed their commitment to strengthening Maritime Security Cooperation and signed the Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation.

–IANS

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