Exercise GARUDA SHAKTI: Indian, Indonesian special forces conduct combat, airborne drills

Jakarta, Nov 4 (IANS) The Indian and Indonesian armies conducted integrated special forces exercises on Wednesday to strengthen their ability to undertake coordinated combat and airborne operations, while enhancing interoperability between the two forces during joint military exercise GARUDA SHAKTI 2026 in Indonesia's East Java.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta said the 48-hour validation exercise involved joint training in battlefield medical care, combat tracking of the enemy, and responding to enemy engagements in difficult jungle terrain.

"The 48-hour validation exercise of GARUDA SHAKTI2026 continues, with Special Forces of the Indian Army and Indonesian Army (TNI-AD) jointly undertaking Tactical Combat Casualty Care, combat tracking, and conducting contact drills in the face of enemy under challenging conditions of the jungle terrain," the Embassy said.

"As interoperability soared to the skies, Combat Free Fallers from both forces executed free fall jumps jointly, building mutual confidence in each other's equipment, tactics and standard operating procedures," it further mentioned.

"These integrated drills lay the groundwork for advanced airborne operations and enhanced operational synergy between the two elite forces across the spectrum of special operations," it added.

On Tuesday, both countries' armies began the joint military GARUDA SHAKTI 2026 validation exercise in East Java, marking a major boost to bilateral defence cooperation.

"Special Forces of Indian Army and TNI-AD commenced the final validation exercise of GARUDA SHAKTI2026 in the harsh and unforgiving jungle terrain of East Java. The exercise spanning over 48 hours will test the troops on the skills they honed over the last week ranging from marksmanship, mountaineering, heli-borne operations, patrolling and combat tracking," the Indian Embassy in Jakarta posted on X.

"Operating in a realistic scenario, these elite troops will have to work together under demanding conditions that test their endurance, tactical coordination and decision-making - all under pressure. The validation exercise is aimed at cementing the gains accrued over this edition of GARUDA SHAKTI and foraying into complex joint missions together, as a team," it added.

The India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise Garuda Shakti commenced at Banyuwangi in Indonesia on October 27, with the Special Forces of the two nations set to train together in jungle warfare operations until November 6, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Indian contingent comprises troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), while the Indonesian side is represented by personnel from the Indonesian Special Forces.

--IANS

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