Exercise AUSTRAHIND: India, Australia troops demonstrate joint operational capabilities

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) In a step towards deepening India-Australia defence cooperation, the military of both countries showcased enhanced interoperability and joint operational capabilities during a joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) training in coastal terrain as part of Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

During the exercise, the Indian Navy's INS Sharda and a Sea King helicopter, in coordination with the Indian and Australian armies, carried out a swift ship-to-shore troop insertion, demonstrating the seamless integration of land, sea and air capabilities.

Sharing the details in a post on X on Saturday, the Indian Navy's Southern Naval Command said, "During AUSTRAHIND2026 at Thiruvananthapuram, Indian Navy's INS Sharda and Sea King helicopter, in close coordination with the Indian Army and Australian Army, executed a swift ship-to-shore troop insertion as part of joint HADR training in coastal terrain."

"The exercise showcased seamless integration of land, sea and air capabilities, reinforcing jointmanship, interoperability and operational readiness while strengthening India-Australia defence cooperation," it added.

Underscoring the broader significance of the bilateral exercise, Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, took to X and posted, "I had the privilege of seeing Australia-India troops training side by side at Ex AUSTRAHIND 2026. Bilateral exercises like these strengthen mutual understanding & interoperability, build trust and deepen our defence partnership."

The 5th edition of the India-Australia Joint Military Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 commenced on October 19 at the Foreign Training Node, Thiruvananthapuram, with a focus on coordinated operations in coastal and island environments, surveillance and reconnaissance, said the Ministry of Defence.

The exercise, which will run until November 1, witnessed the participation of approximately 120 personnel each from the Indian Army and the Australian Army.

Earlier this week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles on the sidelines of the 13th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in the Philippines to review defence cooperation, boost military interoperability, and address regional security challenges.

Singh emphasised the importance India places on its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia for a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific.

"Delighted to meet Australia's Deputy PM and Defence Minister, Mr. Richard Marles, on the sidelines of the ADMM-Plus meeting today. We had productive discussions on reviewing our bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military interoperability, and addressing regional security challenges. India places great value on its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia for a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific," Singh posted on X.

--IANS

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