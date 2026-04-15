Ex-Prez Pratibha Patil hails women's quota bill, writes to PM Modi expressing support

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Pratibha Devisingh Patil, who served as the first woman President of the country, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing her support and appreciation for the implementation of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, calling it a "transformative step in strengthening India's democratic framework".

Pratibha Devisingh Patil is a veteran Congress leader who served as the 12th President of India from 2007 to 2012. She became the first woman to hold the post.

Her remarks come ahead of a Special Session of Parliament scheduled to begin on April 16, during which the amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, and a proposed delimitation bill are expected to be discussed to facilitate one-third reservation for women in Parliament. Her support also came at a time when Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and Rajya Sabha member Sonia Gandhi made a scathing critique of the timing of the Bill, calling it "underhand tactic."

In her letter to the Prime Minister, Patil said, "I extend my heartfelt appreciation for the initiative for historic implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. This landmark constitutional amendment represents a transformative step in strengthening India's democratic framework by ensuring greater representation and participation of women in legislative bodies."

As the first female President of India, Patil emphasised that true women's empowerment can only be realised by granting them equal opportunities to influence decisions that impact the nation.

"This amendment is far more than a legal provision; it is a powerful affirmation of our collective resolve to advance gender equality, foster inclusive governance, and build a stronger, more progressive India," she said.

The former President emphasised that having more women in Parliament and State Legislatures will "undoubtedly enrich legislative debates with diverse perspectives, lead to more balanced and empathetic policy outcomes, and serve as a beacon of inspiration for future generations of women to actively participate in public life".

"India has consistently witnessed the extraordinary contributions of women across every sphere of national development, often surmounting formidable social and structural barriers," Patil said, adding that this legislation "formally recognises their immense potential and institutionalises pathways for their leadership at the highest levels of governance".

"It marks a decisive stride towards bridging historical inequities and creating a more just and equitable society," she added.

The veteran Congress leader said that the implementation of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will send a "clear and powerful message" to the world about "India's unwavering commitment to gender justice and inclusive democгасу".

"I am confident that this progressive initiative will ignite the aspirations of countless women, particularly from rural and marginalised communities, encouraging them to pursue leadership roles and contribute meaningfully to nation-building," she said.

"I commend the leaders and all stakeholders who worked tirelessly over the years to turn this long-cherished dream into reality. This landmark reform will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a more equitable, empowered, and inclusive India. With best wishes for sustained efforts towards women's empowerment and national progress," Patil added.

--IANS

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