Asian Games: PM Modi congratulate Mirabai, skeet shooters on medal haul

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on her historic silver medal at the Asian Games and also heaped praise on the Indian men’s and women’s skeet teams for winning the bronze medals in their respective events.

Mirabai Chanu won silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 198kg (87kg snatch+111kg clean and jerk), securing her first Asian Games medal. The silver medal completed Mirabai’s medal collection across the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, while ending India’s 28-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Asian Games.

“A special Silver for @mirabai_chanu! Congratulations to her on winning the medal in the Women’s 49 kg Weightlifting event. Her determination and consistency continue to inspire the nation. India is proud of her. Best wishes for her future endeavours,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“Congratulations to Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s Skeet Team event. Their focus, precision and teamwork have brought another proud moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to them for their upcoming endeavours,” the Prime Minister said.

“Historic Silver for Mirabai Chanu! Congratulations on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 49kg Weightlifting event at #AsianGames2026. This marks her first Asian Games medal and brings India another medal at the Games after 28 years! The entire nation is proud of you. #Cheer4Bharat,” Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the bronze-winning skeet teams, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. He also lauded Jay Meena for winning India's first medal in soft tennis at the Asian Games.

“A historic bronze for Bharat! Heartiest congratulations to Jay Meena on winning the Bronze Medal in Men’s Singles Soft Tennis at the Asian Games 2026. You have scripted history by winning India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis. A proud moment for the nation. May this historic achievement inspire many more victories.

“Two more medals for Bharat at the Asian Games 2026! Heartiest congratulations to Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan, and Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan on winning Bronze Medals in the Men’s and Women’s Skeet Team events, respectively. Your precision, focus and determination have brought pride to the nation. Best wishes for many more achievements ahead. Jai Hind.

“Heartiest congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 49kg Weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2026. Your remarkable performance has once again shown the power of dedication and perseverance. The nation is proud of your achievement. Best wishes for the journey ahead. Jai Hind,” The UP CM said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also lavished praise on Mirabai after she became the first Indian after Karnam Malleshwari to win a medal at the Asian Games in women’s weightlifting.

“After 28 years, India returns to the Asian Games weightlifting podium! Heartiest congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on securing the Silver Medal in the Women’s 49kg Weightlifting event at the #AsianGames2026. Her first Asian Games medal marks a historic return for Indian weightlifting. #Cheer4Bharat. We are so proud of our @mirabai_chanu who is making India proud time and again in Weightlifting events,” he said.

--IANS

vi/bc