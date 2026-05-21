May 21, 2026 9:05 PM हिंदी

Bigg Boss 17 fame Soniya Bansal on Radha Rani look at Cannes: Wanted it to reflect my Indian roots

Bigg Boss 17 fame Soniya Bansal on Radha Rani look at Cannes: Wanted it to reflect my Indian roots

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor Soniya Bansal, known for her stint on "Bigg Boss 17", garnered a lot of eyeballs with her debut at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Soniya was at the film festival to represent her environmental film "The Last Breath".

For her debut appearance at Cannes, she opted for a bespoke creation by designer Dolly J. She was seen wearing a pastel pink lehenga-saree hybrid, featuring intricate white floral embroidery and delicate gold detailing, paired with a sheer dupatta gracefully draped over her head. Her look seemed to be inspired by Radha Rani.

Elevating the ensemble further, she completed her regal outfit with emerald and uncut diamond jewellery, along with traditional bangles, and a subtle alta accent on her hands.

A soft, dewy makeup palette, defined eyes, and a minimal bindi completed the aesthetic perfectly. The peacock feather detail woven into her hair added a symbolic nod to Indian mythology.

For those who do not know, the peacock feather is believed to be closely associated with Lord Krishna and Radha Rani.

Speaking about her Cannes debut, Soniya shared, “Walking the Cannes red carpet feels truly magical. The city’s charm, energy, and love for cinema make every moment unforgettable. For my Cannes debut, I wanted to embody the grace and divinity of Radha Rani while proudly reflecting my Indian roots with global elegance."

Talking about all the hard work that went behind creating the look, she added, "It took hours of detailed preparation to perfect every element of the look — from the outfit and jewellery to the spiritual essence behind it. This is a dream moment I will always cherish."

"The Last Breath" revolves around the pressing issues surrounding deforestation. It emphasizes both the emotional and environmental repercussions of the loss of trees across the country.

--IANS

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