Europa League: Real Betis, Celta Vigo, Porto advance to quarterfinals

Madrid, March 20 (IANS) Real Betis overturned a first-leg deficit to reach the Europa League quarterfinals with a 4-0 home win over Panathinaikos, advancing 4-1 on aggregate.

Betis, which lost 1-0 in Athens last week, drew level in the tie early on when Cucho Hernandez struck the crossbar with a powerful effort and Aitor Ruibal reacted quickest to convert the rebound.

The Spanish side dominated possession for long spells, with Antony going close before Betis doubled the lead just before halftime in bizarre fashion.

Winger Ezzalzouli appeared to assume he had been caught offside and lashed the ball high into the air in frustration, but play continued. The loose ball eventually fell to Sofyan Amrabat, whose shot from outside the area took a slight deflection and wrong-footed Panathinaikos goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

Betis extended its advantage in the 54th minute when Ruibal turned provider for Hernandez, and Antony added a fourth in the 66th after another strong run down the left by Ezzalzouli.

Celta Vigo also advanced to the last eight with a 2-0 win at Lyon, sealing a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Lyon were on the back foot following Moussa Niakhaté’s 19th-minute dismissal, and fell behind soon after the hour mark when Javi Rueda (who netted the opener in the 1-1 draw in Vigo seven days ago) steered in Hugo Álvarez's cutback.

Substitute Ferran Jutgla made sure of the victory late on via a composed effort, before Nicolás Tagliafico's last-gasp dismissal left Lyon with just nine men.

Elsewhere, a Victor Froholdt screamer and Diogo Costa’s goalkeeping helped Porto reach quarterfinals with a 4-1 aggregate win over Stuttgart. Diogo Costa had already made several big saves – including two from Chris Fuhrich – when William Gomes tapped in against the run of play. After more Diogo Costa interventions, Froholdt arrowed brilliantly into the top corner, Nikolas Nartey's late dismissal adding to Stuttgart's frustration.

--IANS

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