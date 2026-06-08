Eugenio Chacarra leads KLM Open

Amsterdam, June 7 (IANS) Eugenio Chacarra, who has been trending well since March end, continued his fine run as he carded 6-under 65 and joined Sebastian Soderberg in the lead at the 2026 KLM Open. The Spaniard, who quit LIV to get back to the DP World Tour and is aiming to get into the Top-10 of the Tour to get into the PGA Tour for 2027, is now 10-under for 54 holes.

Chacarra’s sole win on the DP World Tour came in the 2025 Hero Indian Open and he was runner-up at the same event in 2026. In his last seven events, including one on the Korn Ferry Tour, Chacarra has three Top-10s, three other finishes inside T-22 and one T-33 in China.

He is currently 19th on the Race to Dubai rankings, from where top 10 players not otherwise exempt will earn a PGA Tour card. In 2025, Jordan Smith in 16th place won the 10th and final card to the PGA Tour.

Chacarra surged to a share of the lead with four birdies on his back nine, even as Söderberg after a 2-under front nine, managed just one bogey on the back nine. Japan’s Yuto Katsuragawa was also in running for a share of the lead but he double bogeyed the 18th and fell back to shared fourth place at 8-under with Oliver Lindell (69) and Max Steinlechnner 69).

England’s Marcus Armitage (67) was sole third. India’s sole player this week, Yuvraj Sandhu missed the halfway cut.

As weather continued to affect the tournament, the second round was completed on Saturday morning before the 75 players making the cut and made the weekend action.

--IANS

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