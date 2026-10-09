Ethiopian PM and EAM Jaishankar explore opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations

Addis Ababa, Oct 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, met in Addis Ababa on Friday and explored opportunities to further strengthen bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation and strategic partnerships.

“Met with S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, and his distinguished delegation today. Our discussions reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Ethiopia and India and explored opportunities further to strengthen bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation and strategic partnerships, building on my recent visit to India and engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Prime Minister Ali stated on X.

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar visited the AI Institute in Addis Ababa.

“A good visit to the AI Institute in Addis Ababa today. India and Ethiopia share the vision of ‘AI for All’, and its promise for advancing development and prosperity,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

The EAM also visited the Ethiopia Science Museum and noted that it will play a greater role in science and innovation cooperation.

“Spent some time at the Ethiopia Science Museum, a symbol of Ethiopia's push toward a technology-driven, knowledge-based economy. Science and innovation cooperation will play a greater role in our Strategic Partnership,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

He also held a meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart Gedion Timothewos in Addis Ababa, with discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral ties in education, culture, trade, investment and digitalisation.

The two ministers also exchanged perspectives on global developments, strengthening multilateral engagement and partnership between India and the African Union.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at his office today. During the meeting, the Ministers discussed ways to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in education and culture, trade and investment, and digitalisation," Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

"The Indian Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation for Ethiopia’s impactful participation in the recent BRICS Summit hosted by India," it added.

EAM Jaishankar noted that the Strategic Partnership between India and Ethiopia is based on shared values, common aspirations and South-South solidarity.

"Delighted to meet Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa. The India - Ethiopia Strategic Partnership is based on our shared values, common aspirations, and historic South - South solidarity, and we had wide-ranging discussions on strengthening our bilateral ties, covering trade, investment, development projects, infrastructure, maritime, security, technology, and culture. Also exchanged perspectives on global developments, as well as strengthening our multilateral engagement and India - African Union partnership," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X following the meeting.

--IANS

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