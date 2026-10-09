October 10, 2026 12:59 AM हिंदी

Ethiopian PM and EAM Jaishankar explore opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations

Ethiopian PM and EAM Jaishankar explore opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations

Addis Ababa, Oct 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, met in Addis Ababa on Friday and explored opportunities to further strengthen bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation and strategic partnerships.

“Met with S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, and his distinguished delegation today. Our discussions reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Ethiopia and India and explored opportunities further to strengthen bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation and strategic partnerships, building on my recent visit to India and engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Prime Minister Ali stated on X.

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar visited the AI Institute in Addis Ababa.

“A good visit to the AI Institute in Addis Ababa today. India and Ethiopia share the vision of ‘AI for All’, and its promise for advancing development and prosperity,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

The EAM also visited the Ethiopia Science Museum and noted that it will play a greater role in science and innovation cooperation.

“Spent some time at the Ethiopia Science Museum, a symbol of Ethiopia's push toward a technology-driven, knowledge-based economy. Science and innovation cooperation will play a greater role in our Strategic Partnership,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

He also held a meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart Gedion Timothewos in Addis Ababa, with discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral ties in education, culture, trade, investment and digitalisation.

The two ministers also exchanged perspectives on global developments, strengthening multilateral engagement and partnership between India and the African Union.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at his office today. During the meeting, the Ministers discussed ways to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in education and culture, trade and investment, and digitalisation," Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

"The Indian Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation for Ethiopia’s impactful participation in the recent BRICS Summit hosted by India," it added.

EAM Jaishankar noted that the Strategic Partnership between India and Ethiopia is based on shared values, common aspirations and South-South solidarity.

"Delighted to meet Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa. The India - Ethiopia Strategic Partnership is based on our shared values, common aspirations, and historic South - South solidarity, and we had wide-ranging discussions on strengthening our bilateral ties, covering trade, investment, development projects, infrastructure, maritime, security, technology, and culture. Also exchanged perspectives on global developments, as well as strengthening our multilateral engagement and India - African Union partnership," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X following the meeting.

--IANS

ksk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Tactical tweak seals first victory for Chola Chiefs; Chero Archers stay perfect in Season 2 of the Archery Premier League (APL) in Hyderabad on Friday. Photo credit: APL

APL Season 2: Tactical tweak seals first victory for Chola Chiefs; Chero Archers win again (Ld)

Zach Braff reveals Olivia Rodrigo was kicked out an actor’s birthday party

Zach Braff reveals Olivia Rodrigo was kicked out an actor’s birthday party

Shai Hope credits partnerships, Rutherford's fireworks after West Indias script record chase against India in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd T20I: Hope credits partnerships, Rutherford's fireworks after WI script record chase in Ranchi

BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of politicising President’s meeting, questions Congress on EVMs and SIR (Photo: IANS)

BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of politicising President’s meeting, questions Congress on EVMs and SIR

Ethiopian PM and EAM Jaishankar explore opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations

Ethiopian PM and EAM Jaishankar explore opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations

No set total is enough with dew factor in play, says Shreyas Iyer after India's defeat to the West Indies in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd T20I: No set total is enough with dew factor in play, says Iyer after India's loss to West Indies

Partnerships of the future must create capabilities, not dependencies: EAM Jaishankar in Addis Ababa

Future partnerships must create capabilities, not dependencies: EAM Jaishankar in Addis Ababa

Dhvaj Haria, Anupama Ramachandran and Revanna Umadevi secure spots in the finals of the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championshipsat the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photo credit: Cue Sports Federation of Gujarat

Commonwealth Cue Sports C'ships: Dhvaj, Anupama and Umadevi secure final berths

Sprinter Manikanta Hoblidhar overcomes stomach cramps, wins 100m gold in the 65th National Open Athletics Championships at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: AFI

Sprinter Manikanta Hoblidhar overcomes stomach cramps, wins 100m gold

Elon Musk sarcastically posts ‘Dear Prime Minister Ambani,’ alleges monopoly over Starlink's India entry

Elon Musk posts ‘Dear Prime Minister Ambani,’ alleges monopoly over Starlink's India entry