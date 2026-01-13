January 13, 2026 3:20 AM हिंदी

Ethan Hawke says he 'loved' daughter Maya Hawke's role in ‘Stranger Things’

Ethan Hawke says he 'loved' daughter Maya Hawke's role in ‘Stranger Things’

Los Angeles, Jan 12 (IANS) Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke has shared that he was impressed by his daughter Maya Hawke’s work in the superhit streaming series ‘Stranger Things’.

The 55-year-old actor has heaped praise on 27-year-old Maya, who he shares with his ex-wife Uma Thurman, for the way she has "set off on her own" in the entertainment world, and he was delighted by her performance as Robin in Netflix's blockbuster sci-fi series, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told Live From E!: Golden Globes 2026, "Well, I'm proud of her as a human being, first and foremost. But she is awesome on that show and that show is right up my alley and I loved it”.

Ethan was a big fan of his daughter's character on the show, which recently came to an end with its fifth and final season, and he's glad to see her thriving as an artist.

He added, "Robin is a great character, and the fact that she's as young as she is, and she's already set off on her own. Her music is amazing, all her work inspires me. I am very proud of her, is the short answer”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Ethan recently shared he always suspected Maya's life would follow this path.

Speaking to Sydney Sweeney for Variety's Actors on Actors series last month, he said, "I knew when she was about 4 that she was gonna be an artist. And I knew that she was gonna be a very good one. That was her safe place. Watercolouring, dancing, and singing all throughout her childhood. There were a lot of things about her childhood that were really, really hard and complicated, and things I regret for her”.

The actor didn't delve into Maya's early struggles, but he recalled a moment when a teacher asked if she was happy", and she had an answer beyond her years.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Smriti Mandhana after RCB's victory over UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday night. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Mandhana

We were outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight, says UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: We were outplayed by RCB tonight, says UPW skipper Lanning

I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Grace Harris after scoring a blistering 85 against UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says RCB's Harris after a blistering 85 vs UPW

Destructive Grace Harris helps Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat UP Warriorz and go top of the table with second win in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Destructive Harris helps RCB go top of the table with second win

Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) match at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore (Photo: IANS)

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently