Essential that united voice of peace, dialogue emanates from Indian Parliament: PM Modi on West Asia

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that as the West Asia conflict continues to escalate, it is essential that a "united voice of peace and dialogue" emanates from the Indian Parliament to the entire world.

He said that India's aim is to restore peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the ongoing West Asia conflict, PM Modi said, "We all are aware of the West Asia conflict... This conflict has been ongoing for over three years. This has led to an extreme energy crisis in the world. For India, too, this situation is concerning. Due to this war, our trade routes are being affected, and hence, the supply of essential commodities like petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers is also being affected."

"Around one crore Indians currently reside in Gulf nations and work there. Their safety is also a matter of concern for India. Several ships with a significant number of Indian crew members are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz; this is also very concerning for India. In these critical circumstances, it is essential that a united voice of peace and dialogue emanates from this Upper House of the Indian Parliament to the entire world," PM Modi said.

After the conflict started, PM Modi said that he had held two-round talks with the heads of state of the maximum West Asian countries. "We are in constant contact with the Gulf nations, as well as Iran, Israel and America. Our aim is to restore peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

"We have also talked about de-escalation and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Attacks on commercial ships and closing Hormuz are unacceptable," he added.

The Prime Minister said that India has condemned attacks on civilians, civil infrastructure, energy facilities, and transport infrastructure.

"In these times of war, India, through diplomacy, is making every possible effort to ensure the safe return of the Indian ships," he said.

"In this war, danger to anyone's life is not in the interest of humanity. Therefore, India's constant effort is to encourage all parties to reach a peaceful solution as soon as possible," he added.

--IANS

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