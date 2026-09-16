Espi saves win for Real Madrid, Valencia claim first victory in La Liga

Madrid, Sep 16 (IANS) Substitute Carlos Espi scored an injury-time winner as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Elche 3-2 in the sixth round of La Liga.

The result gives Jose Mourinho's side 15 points from a possible 18, drawing it level with FC Barcelona ahead of Barca's home game against Racing Santander on Wednesday.

Real Madrid took the lead in the 25th minute when Arda Guler's free kick was parried into his own net by Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro. Kylian Mbappe made it 2-0 eight minutes later, heading in from a Yan Diomande cross. Mbappe then had a goal ruled out for a tight offside three minutes before halftime, reports Xinhua.

Elche rallied after the break. Ariel Osorio pulled one back with about 20 minutes remaining after getting the better of Dean Huijsen, and Fer Nino leveled in the 83rd minute following a defensive lapse by Marc Cucurella. Just when it looked as if Elche would salvage a draw, Espi combined with Jude Bellingham and Mbappe before slotting home in the 91st minute.

Valencia claimed its first win of the season, beating Deportivo Alaves 1-0 under B-team coach Oscar Sanchez, who took charge following Carlos Corberan's dismissal on Sunday.

Luis Rioja scored the only goal in the 78th minute after fine work from Javi Guerra but had to be withdrawn injured shortly afterward. Arnaut Danjuma had a first-half goal ruled out for Valencia, while Alaves wasted several chances.

Rayo Vallecano and Espanyol kicked off the day, with Rayo ending its exile at Leganes' Butarque Stadium with a 2-1 victory. Alvaro Garcia poked home after just three minutes and Adria Pedrosa doubled the lead in the 26th. Espanyol pressed in the second half and Raul Fernandez struck in the 54th, but Rayo held on for a vital win.

--IANS

bc/