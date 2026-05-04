Esha Gupta celebrates 14 years of ‘Jannat 2’, calls film ‘beautiful dream became true’

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) As “Jannat 2” clocked 14 years in Hindi cinema on Monday, actress Esha Gupta shared a note for her film, which she tagged as a “beautiful dream became true”.

Esha shared the poster of the film along with the song Tujhe Sochta Hoon playing in the background.

She wrote as the caption: “JANNAT2 May 4th, 14 years, to when this beautiful dream became true. To all the incredible people who I owe it all @kunaldeshmukh1 @sonali_rattan @therealemraan @shaanmu @rickroyco @nidhiparmarhira @sumanaghoshs @visheshfilms @randeephooda @iamsanjaymasoom @mohdzeeshanayyub @chaudhari_manish @ipritamofficial @eltonjfernandez #bobbysingh #kk @shafqatamanata #rahetfatehalikhan.”

“Jannat 2”, which released in 2012, marked the debut of Esha in Hindi cinema. It is the second installment of the Jannat film series and also stars Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda.

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film follows Sonu, who deals in illegal arms but later joins forces with ACP Pratap Raghuvanshi, who is keen on putting an end to this criminal activity. Their biggest enemy is Mangal, a major gangster and arms dealer.

The first installment of the film released in 2008. It featured Emraan alongside Sonal Chauhan in lead roles. The film followed a gambler, who turns into a cricket bookie banking on his sixth sense for the game. But his urge to make quick money pushes him into match-fixing and he loses control of his life and love.

After her debut in 2012, Esha was last seen in Raaz 3D, Chakravyuh, Commando 2, Baadshaho, Paltan,Total Dhamaal and One Day: Justice Delivered.

She will next be seen in “Dhamaal 4”. Made under the direction of Indra Kumar, "Dhamaal 4" will retain the core cast of the popular franchise, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

It stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaferi and Ashish Chaudhary.

Joining the main cast are Esha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.

Jointly backed by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, "Dhamaal 4" is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production.

The first instalment in the franchise, “Dhamaal”, was released back in 2007. In 2011, came the sequel "Double Dhamaal", followed by the third reboot titled "Total Dhamaal" in 2019.

--IANS

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