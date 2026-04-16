Erika Eleniak to reprise her role in ‘Baywatch’ reboot

Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) The upcoming reboot of the legendary series ‘Baywatch’ has added another familiar face to its line-up. Actress Erika Eleniak will reprise her role as Shauni McClain in a guest starring capacity.

The actress starred in the first two seasons of the show before departing at the beginning of Season 3, reports ‘Variety’.

A former Baywatch lifeguard, Shauni is now a Santa Monica city councilwoman who returns to the beach to help Hobie Buchannon (played by Stephen Amell) kick off the annual “Beach Games” between reigning champions of Baywatch versus the Coast Guard.

As per ‘Variety’, she has joined returning cast member David Chokachi, who is reprising the role of Cody Madison, as well as an ensemble that includes Amell, Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Brooks Nader as Selene, Noah Beck as Luke, Livvy Dunne as Grace and Nadia Gray as Lisa.

Decades after the original ‘Baywatch’ became one of the largest television properties of all time, launching David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson to global stardom, Fox and Fremantle decided to revive the franchise with a series that continues the storyline of the original. Matt Nix is the showrunner, executive producing alongside director McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz.

The reboot received a California state tax incentive to shoot in Los Angeles, and Fox hosted an open casting call in February to attract new talent. ‘Baywatch’ blended action, sun-soaked visuals, and melodrama along California’s beaches. The show followed lifeguards rescuing swimmers, tackling crime, and navigating personal lives. It is known for its iconic slow-motion beach runs and catchy theme, it became one of the most-watched TV shows worldwide in the 1990s. Despite mixed critical reviews, its cultural impact and global syndication success made it a television phenomenon.

‘Baywatch’ is set to premiere on Fox as part of the 2026-2027 season.

--IANS

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