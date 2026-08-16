Erica Fernandes reveals how she transitions in and out of her characters

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Television actress Erica Fernandes has opened up about her approach to getting into and coming out of characters.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ actress said she finds the transition relatively easy. Erica revealed that she completely embraces her character while on set but is able to return to her real self once the shoot is over. Speaking about her acting process, the actress said that when actors are on set, they become their characters, but once the work is done, they return to their own lives. She added that she did not face any particular difficulty in disconnecting from her role after shooting.

“Personally, I can get into and come out of a character quite easily. When we are on set, we become our characters, and once we are done, we return to ourselves.”

Erica Fernandes, who is currently seen in the military-medical show “108 Base Hospital – Uri,” also revealed that she did not find it difficult to step out of her character after filming. She said there was no particular scene that made it challenging for her to disconnect from the role once the shoot was over. “So there wasn't any particular scene where I found it difficult to come out of the character. But the cases in this show were very interesting and we learnt a lot from them. There were many unique situations that made the experience enjoyable.”

Speaking about her preparation for the role, the ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ actress revealed that she invested considerable time in researching the medical profession to accurately portray the mannerisms, body language and working style of doctors and emergency medical professionals.

“I did a lot of research. In fact, everyone on our set calls me ‘Dr. Fernandes’ because I became so involved in the character. For about a month, I watched several medical shows and videos, studied the body language of doctors and surgeons, and watched videos related to medical procedures and treatments. I hope that research is visible on screen,” she said.

“108 Base Hospital – Uri” stars Erica Fernandes as Dr. Major Naina, Gashmeer Mahajani as Dr. Major Aniruddh, Nikkhil Khurana as Major Sameer Dixit, Ayoshi Talukdar as Dr. Captain Mili Banerjee, Hiten Tejwani as Dr. Col Suryakant Thakur and Smita Bansal as Lt. Col. Principal Matron Kavita Jha.

The military-medical drama premiered on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day, and airs every Saturday and Sunday on COLORS and JioHotstar.

--IANS

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