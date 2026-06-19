Equestrian Anush Agarwalla approaches HC over exclusion from Asian Games team; seeks PM Modi's help

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Asian Games Team Dressage gold medallist Anush Agarwalla has taken up the cudgels against the Equestrian Federation of India for naming him as a reserve for the upcoming Asian Games and said the decision raises "important questions about the criteria being applied in athlete selection".

"Today, I stand as India's No. 1-ranked dressage rider, Asia's No. 2-ranked rider, and World No.14 in the FEI 1* Rankings. I have also achieved the highest PSG scores among all Indian athletes this year. That is why being named a reserve for the upcoming Asian Games comes as a surprise and raises important questions about the criteria being applied in athlete selection," Agarwalla said in an Instagram story on Friday.

The Kolkata-born Agarwalla, who was part of the Indian team that won the Dressage gold in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, and a bronze in the Individual Dressage, claimed he has filed a writ petition against the Ad-Hoc Committee for Equestrian Federation of India and the Indian Olympic Association -- through the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports -- in the Delhi High Court.

In his petition, Agarwalla sought the quashing of the Selection List dated 16.06.2026 issued by the Ad-Hoc Committee for Governance of Equestrian Federation of India and reconstitution of the Selection Committee in a free and transparent manner while ensuring there is no conflict of interest.

"The main grievance to seek the above reliefs is the arbitrary mode and manner in which the selection process has been carried out to oust Mr. Agarwalla, despite his exceptional credentials and standing in the sport," his management team informed in a statement on Friday.

Earlier, in his social media post, the 26-year-old Agarwalla said, "Over the past few years, I have had the privilege of achieving several milestones for Indian equestrian sport. I was part of India's historic Asian Games Team Gold medal-winning campaign and won an Individual Bronze medal, becoming the first Indian to win an individual dressage medal at the Asian Games. I also became the first Indian dressage rider to qualify for and compete at the Paris Olympic Games," he said.

"My performances over the last few seasons have helped establish India on the global dressage map, and I have continued to improve my international rankings while proudly representing the country at every opportunity," said Agarwalla,

The talented horseman, an Arjun Award winner, said every athlete deserves clarity on the criteria used for selecting the team.

"While I respect the selection process and the athletes chosen to represent India, I believe every athlete deserves clarity on how such decisions are made, particularly when current rankings, international performances, and proven results appear to suggest otherwise," he added.

Agarwalla requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to review the selection decision and "ensure merit, transparency, and sporting excellence remain at the heart of athlete selection".

"That while my legal team and I explore legal remedies to make the system transparent and accountable not just for me but for all the athletes representing India to the best of their abilities, I respectfully request the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon'ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Sports Authority of India, and the concerned authorities to kindly review this decision and ensure that merit, transparency and sporting excellence remain at the heart of athlete selection," he said.

While concluding his statement, Agarwalla said that while fighting for his cause, he will continue to train, compete, and give my absolute best for the nation. "My commitment to representing India remains unwavering. I will continue to train, compete, and give my absolute best for the nation I am proud to represent," he said.

Agarwalla is the second Asian Games medallist in two days to raise questions over the Asian Games selection by their respective federation. On Thursday, table tennis star Manika Batra also raised the red flag over her exclusion from the main team for the Asian Games in Japan. Like Agarwalla, Batra was also included among the reserves despite her proven record.

--IANS

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