New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may consider introducing greater flexibility in retirement withdrawals for subscribers, according to reports.

Reports said the issue is expected to come up for discussion at the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting scheduled later this month. They suggest the government is exploring ways to provide subscribers with more options to access and manage their retirement savings corpus based on individual financial requirements.

The matter is expected to be discussed at the meeting of the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees which is the apex decision-making body responsible for overseeing provident fund and pension-related policies.

However, there was no official statement from the EPFO on the reported proposals at the time of writing.

At present, EPF members can withdraw their entire provident fund corpus in a lump sum upon retirement at or after the age of 55, while eligibility for an unreduced monthly pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) begins at the age of 58.

For those exiting employment before attaining the retirement age, existing rules permit withdrawal of up to 75 per cent of the EPF balance after unemployment with the remaining amount available after completion of a specified period subject to prevailing regulations.

Separately, reports indicated that the CBT may also deliberate on a proposal to increase the minimum monthly pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.

The EPS is funded through a portion of employers' contributions to the provident fund system and provides post-retirement income support to workers in the organised sector.

Currently, out of the employer's 12 per cent statutory contribution, 8.33 per cent is allocated to the pension scheme, while the remaining amount is credited to the EPF account.

The government currently provides financial support to ensure a minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000 under the scheme where the calculated pension entitlement falls below that level.

--IANS

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