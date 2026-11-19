New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid his respects to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary, recalling her extraordinary courage and saying that even in the most challenging circumstances, she never compromised on her duty or self-respect.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister shared a message in Hindi, remembering the legendary warrior queen for her valour and sacrifice in the struggle against British rule.

"On her birth anniversary, I pay my deepest respects to Rani Lakshmibai, the valiant daughter of Mother India. Even in the most trying circumstances, she never compromised on her duty or self-respect. The story of her indomitable courage and extraordinary valour in the fight against foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation of this country to sacrifice everything for the motherland," PM Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the queen of Jhansi, describing her as a symbol of courage, patriotism and women's strength.

In his message, HM Shah recalled her role in challenging British rule during the First War of Independence in 1857 and said she had sacrificed everything for the freedom of her motherland.

"Rani Lakshmibai, the valiant queen who displayed unparalleled courage by challenging British rule during the First War of Independence in 1857, sacrificed everything for her motherland's freedom. Her selflessness, valour, and patriotism will continue to inspire the people of this country for generations to come. On the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai, a symbol of women's strength, I bow to her with boundless reverence," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid homage to the legendary freedom fighter, remembering her determination to fight for the country's independence until her last breath.

In a post on X, he said her courage and sacrifice were not merely chapters of history but an enduring source of inspiration for the nation.

"A humble tribute on the birth anniversary of the great warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai, who fought for her motherland's freedom until her last breath. Her indomitable courage and immortal sacrifice are not merely memories of history, but an enduring flame of self-respect burning in every Indian's heart. Her life will continue to inspire every daughter with courage, self-respect, and service to the nation," CM Adityanath said.

Rani Lakshmibai, born as Manikarnika Tambe, is believed to have been born in Varanasi, then known as Kashi, around November 19, 1828. However, historians differ over her exact year of birth.

She was raised in the household of Peshwa Baji Rao II, where she received an unconventional upbringing for a girl of her time. She learned horse riding, sword fighting and other martial skills alongside boys, including Nana Sahib and Tantia Tope, who later emerged as prominent figures in the 1857 uprising.

She married Gangadhar Rao, the Maharaja of Jhansi, and came to be known as Lakshmibai. Following the death of her husband and the absence of a surviving biological heir, the British refused to recognise the adopted successor to the throne, intensifying tensions with the colonial administration.

During the 1857-58 uprising, Lakshmibai emerged as one of the most prominent leaders of the resistance against British rule. She fought with exceptional courage and died on June 17 or 18, 1858, near Gwalior. Her legacy continues to symbolise patriotism, courage and resistance against colonial rule.

--IANS

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