New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Four-time major champion and former world No. 1 Ash Barty has been elected to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the Player Category.

Four-time Paralympic gold medalist and 50-time major champion Shingo Kunieda of Japan has also been elected in the Wheelchair Tennis Category, which recognises candidates with a distinguished record of competitive achievement at the highest international level.

Barty is a three-time major singles champion, with titles at 2019 Roland-Garros, 2021 Wimbledon, and the 2022 Australian Open. She also won her first major doubles title at the 2018 US Open. In singles, she reached world No. 1 in 2019, spent 121 total weeks at the top, including 114 straight weeks, and finished as year-end No. 1 for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021.

She ultimately retired while ranked No. 1 in the world after winning the 2022 Australian Open. She is set to become the 35th Australian inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and the first Australian woman to receive the honour since 2013.

"I was fortunate to look up to so many Australian trailblazers who shaped the game and represented our country with such pride. To have my name mentioned alongside theirs is a surreal feeling. My career was a team effort, so this honour belongs just as much to my family, my coaches, and everyone who helped me along the way," Barty said.

Kunieda, meanwhile, became Japan’s first inductee into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. He is the most decorated men’s wheelchair tennis player in history, with a record 28 major singles titles and 50 major titles overall.

A four-time Paralympic gold medalist, he became the first men’s wheelchair tennis player to complete a Career Golden Slam and held the world No. 1 singles ranking for a record 582 weeks.

Kunieda will become the eighth wheelchair tennis inductee since the Hall of Fame began recognising the category in 2010.

Barty and Kunieda received the news during intimate surprise video calls led by Hall of Fame Co-Presidents Kim Clijsters and Patrick McEnroe.

In a fitting tribute to their place among the sport's all-time greats, the calls featured personal congratulations messages delivered from nearly 20 fellow Hall of Famers, including Tracy Austin, Jim Courier, Roger Federer, Martina Navratilova, Pat Rafter, Pam Shriver, Esther Vergeer and more, officially welcoming them to the exclusive club.

The moment will come full circle August 26-28, when the Class of 2027 will be joined by their fellow Hall of Famers in Newport, R.I., for the Induction Celebration.

--IANS

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