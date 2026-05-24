'Entire Punjab takes pride': Punjab CM Mann hails Gurindervir Singh after historic 10.09s NR run

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lauded sprinter Gurindervir Singh after the athlete scripted history at the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition 2026 in Ranchi, becoming the first Indian to breach the 10.10-second barrier in the men's 100m.

Competing at the Birsa Munda Stadium on Saturday evening, Gurindervir clocked a sensational 10.09 seconds in the final to reclaim the national record and cement his place as the fastest Indian ever over the distance. The landmark effort came less than 24 hours after a dramatic exchange of the national mark between Gurindervir and fellow sprinter Animesh Kujur during the semifinals.

Congratulating the 25-year-old, Mann described the achievement as a moment of immense pride for Punjab and Indian athletics.

"Heartiest congratulations to our promising athlete Gurindervir Singh for winning the gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle race at the Federation Cup in Ranchi. Our brave young son has set a new national record by clocking just 10.09 seconds," Mann wrote on X.

Highlighting the significance of the timing, he noted that Gurindervir had entered uncharted territory for Indian sprinting.

"Gurindervir has become the first Indian athlete to clock less than 10.10 seconds in the 100-meter race. By breaking a second national record in two days, the son of Punjab has brought glory to the state on the national and international stage. The entire Punjab takes pride in Gurindervir’s historic achievement. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for the future," Mann added.

Saturday’s final marked the conclusion of an intense two-day contest between India’s two fastest sprinters. Gurindervir started the rivalry on Friday, breaking Animesh’s previous national record of 10.18 seconds with a 10.17-second run in the semifinals. Shortly afterward, Animesh countered with a 10.15-second performance, reclaiming the record.

The showdown set the stage for a highly anticipated final, where Gurindervir delivered his best race ever. He burst out of the blocks and maintained his speed to the finish line, crossing well ahead of Animesh, who came in second in 10.20s. Pranav Gurav finished third in 10.29s.

Gurindervir’s time exceeded the national record and easily surpassed the Athletics Federation of India’s qualification standard of 10.16s for both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, although final selection still depends on federation approval.

This achievement represents another significant milestone in Gurindervir’s comeback journey. Three years prior, the Punjab sprinter was sidelined for nearly a year because of a severe digestive illness that challenged his physical and mental strength. Since then, he has gradually restored his career, improving from a national record of 10.20s to becoming the first Indian to break into the rare ‘10.0s’ range.

The event in Ranchi was more than a mere race. It marked a key milestone in the escalating rivalry between Gurindervir and Animesh, two sprinters driving Indian athletics into previously unexplored realms.

Final selection, however, is up to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

--IANS

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