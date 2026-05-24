Ensure uninterrupted power supply during extreme heat: UP CM to officials

Lucknow, May 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked the energy department to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the state, in rural belts as well as urban areas, in view of the extreme heat and increasing demand for electricity.

He also called for making the power distribution system more accountable and consumer-centric and urged the Energy Department officials to work “with full sensitivity and promptness".

The directions came after CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed power supply arrangements in the presence of Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma and Minister of State Kailash Singh Rajput, along with officials of the Energy Department, Power Corporation, and all DISCOMs on Sunday.

The Chief Minister directed officials to make the transmission network stronger, more modern, and more reliable. He instructed officials to minimise any kind of technical disruptions during the summer season and ensure continuous monitoring of the transmission network.

According to officials, the state power transmission corporation limited is currently operating transmission lines extending over 60,858 circuit kilometres. The availability of the transmission network has been recorded at 99.30 per cent, while transmission losses have reduced to 3.2 per cent.

The Chief Minister stated, "The power distribution system in the state should be made more accountable and consumer-centric. While directing that feeder-wise accountability be fixed, the negligence at any level regarding transformer breakdowns, feeder disruptions, or complaint redressal would not be accepted."

A significant temperature rise has been recorded in April and May, pushing the demand for power consumption. Between April 15 and May 22, the average demand met increased from 501 million units per day to 561 million units per day, while the peak demand met rose from 29,831 megawatts to 30,339 megawatts.

The UP Chief Minister made special emphasis on a long-term energy strategy, keeping future demand in view.

He directed Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma and Minister of State Kailash Singh Rajput to physically inspect the helpline call centres and review the arrangements.

CM Yogi further instructed officials that in case of a disruption in the electricity supply, timely and accurate information should be provided to the public.

He said that communication and transparency would strengthen consumer confidence and increase sensitivity towards complaints. The smart meter system should be made consumer-friendly.

Also, 89.23 lakh smart meters have been installed in the state so far. As per the state government’s directions, all smart prepaid meter consumers have been converted into the earlier post-paid system. From June, bills for smart meter consumers will be issued on a postpaid basis between the 1st and 10th of every month. Consumers will receive bills through SMS, WhatsApp, and email.

Also, special camps are being organised across the state from May 15 to June 30 for the resolution of smart meter-related complaints.

The Chief Minister said there is a need to further improve billing and collection efficiency and directed officials to ensure timely and accurate bills for consumers.

"Electricity supply is not merely a technical subject, but is connected to the lives of common citizens, irrigation for farmers, commercial activities, and industrial development," he said.

The Chief Minister also directed that regular monitoring of field officers be carried out, prompt redressal of complaints ensured, and strict action taken against negligence at any level.

He further said that ensuring adequate electricity supply to the people of the state during the summer season is among the highest priorities of the state government, and all DISCOMs will work together to achieve this.

--IANS

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