ENG vs IND: When and where to watch 2nd ODI, know all details

Cardiff, July 15 (IANS) India will look to seal the ODI series when they take on England in the second match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday after taking a 1-0 lead with an impressive six-wicket victory in Birmingham.

The opening game showcased India's depth, with different players stepping up at crucial moments. Axar Patel produced a match-winning all-round display, claiming four wickets before guiding the chase with an unbeaten 57. Washington Sundar followed with his maiden ODI fifty, while captain Shubman Gill's fluent 80 provided the platform before he retired hurt with cramps.

Gill's fitness will remain under the spotlight heading into the second ODI, although the skipper has already dismissed fears of a serious injury by confirming that dehydration caused the problem. His availability would be a major boost for India, particularly after his composed leadership and batting display in the series opener.

India may still weigh up changes depending on conditions. Sophia Gardens has often assisted seam bowling, making Arshdeep Singh a possible option if the team opts for additional pace. However, the management is unlikely to make sweeping changes after such a convincing performance, especially with Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah all making significant contributions in Birmingham.

Another area of interest will be Rohit Sharma's form. The experienced opener has yet to produce a major score in the series and will be eager to make a stronger impact alongside Gill at the top of the order.

England, meanwhile, have little room for error. Harry Brook's side must win in Cardiff to keep the series alive after another disappointing batting effort saw them surrender control despite fighting back through Joe Root and Liam Dawson. The hosts have received timely reinforcement with the return of fast bowler Brydon Carse, whose inclusion adds experience to the bowling attack.

A victory for India would secure the series with one match to spare, while England need a response on home soil to force the contest into a deciding third ODI at Lord's. With contrasting objectives and the series hanging in the balance, Cardiff is set to host a pivotal encounter.

When: Thursday, July 16, 5:30 PM IST

Where: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Where to watch: The England-India ODI series will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website

Squads:

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav

--IANS

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