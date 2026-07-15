July 15, 2026 4:28 PM हिंदी

Cabinet approves Rs 62,500 crore mobile phone manufacturing scheme

Cabinet approves Rs 62,500 crore mobile phone manufacturing scheme

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The Union Cabinet -- chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- on Wednesday approved the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) with a budgetary outlay of Rs 62,500 crore to scale up domestic production, boost exports and strengthen India's position as a global electronics manufacturing hub.

The scheme -- which will run for five years from FY2026-27 to FY2030-31 -- aims to strengthen supply chain resilience, enhance global competitiveness and encourage the development of Indian mobile phone brands through investments in design and research and development (R&D).

Under the MPMS, manufacturers will receive incentive support on eligible sales of mobile phones produced in India at differentiated rates ranging from 2.25 per cent to 5 per cent.

Moreover, the scheme provides an additional incentive of up to 1.5 per cent linked to domestic sourcing of key components and sub-assemblies.

To promote indigenous brands, manufacturers will be eligible for an additional 3 per cent incentive on eligible sales for product design and R&D.

According to the Cabinet, the scheme is expected to result in cumulative mobile phone production worth around Rs 39 lakh crore during its tenure, while significantly increasing exports of handsets from the country.

The MPMS is also projected to generate around 60,000 direct jobs, contributing to employment generation and economic growth.

The Cabinet noted that the initiative builds on the success of the government's Make in India programme, under which electronics manufacturing has grown seven-fold and exports have increased 11-fold since FY2014-15.

India is now the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer by volume, with 99.2 per cent of mobile phones used in the country being manufactured domestically.

The government also highlighted that smartphones emerged as India's single largest exported product category in 2025, surpassing traditional export leaders such as diesel fuel and cut diamonds.

Additionally, the new scheme succeeds the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing (PLI-LSEM) -- whose tenure ended on March 31.

The government said the PLI scheme played a transformative role in establishing India as a global hub for mobile phone manufacturing and exports.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Oriental Hotels Q1 net profit declines 20 pc to Rs 5.3 crore

Oriental Hotels Q1 net profit declines 20 pc to Rs 5.3 crore

Textiles, footwear, autos among sectors leveraging India-UK FTA to maximise gains: Report

Textiles, footwear, autos among sectors leveraging India-UK FTA to maximise gains: Report

Will head to Delhi on July 19 even if permission for Jantar Mantar protest denied: Omar Abdullah

Will head to Delhi on July 19 even if permission for Jantar Mantar protest denied: Omar Abdullah

Abhay Deol celebrates his bond with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar as he marks 15 years of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’

Abhay Deol celebrates his bond with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar as he marks 15 years of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film ‘Jana Nayagan’ to release on July 23, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film ‘Jana Nayagan’ to release on July 23, 2026

Cabinet gives nod for national urea investment policy 2026 to boost fertiliser production

Cabinet gives nod for national urea investment policy 2026 to boost fertiliser production

Cabinet approves Rs 62,500 crore mobile phone manufacturing scheme

Cabinet approves Rs 62,500 crore mobile phone manufacturing scheme

Men's ODI WC to have three-stage format, 'Super 10' with eliminators in T20 WC revamp

Men's ODI WC to have three-stage format, 'Super 10' with eliminators in T20 WC revamp

Bengal’s ‘new’ political party hopeful to make debut in Parliament’s Monsoon Session

Bengal’s ‘new’ political party hopeful to make debut in Parliament’s Monsoon Session

Pak forces masking military setbacks by carrying out extrajudicial killings in Balochistan: Report (File image)

Pak forces masking military setbacks by carrying out extrajudicial killings in Balochistan: Report