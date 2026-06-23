Emma Watson once mistook birdwatchers for paparazzi

Los Angeles, June 23 (IANS) Actress Emma Watson has shared that she once made a slip-up. The actress mistook a group of birdwatchers for paparazzi.

The ‘Harry Potter’ actress, 36, was convinced her family home had become a target for photographers trying to snap her picture when she saw a group of people standing outside armed with cameras and long lenses, reports ‘Female First UK’.

However, Emma soon found out they were just trying to capture images of a rare bird and weren't interested in her at all.

During a speech at the United for Wildlife Business Forum in London hosted by Prince William's The Royal Foundation, Emma said, "I was in my living room and I saw all these men outside with very long lenses. And I thought, 'Urgh today's the day it's happened. My goodness'. So she (my mother) went outside to address them and their long lenses and I snuck out to go the other way”.

She further mentioned, “And it turned out the men with the long lenses were actually not there for me at all. They were there for a very, very rare bird, which is called a red kite. And they were trying to basically break into my back garden because they thought that one of these red kites was in our backyard”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Emma went on to reveal she let the group of birdwatchers into the garden so they could attempt to photograph the rare bird.

She added, "Conservationists have managed to bring them (red kites) back”. The event was held on behalf of the Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife program.

Earlier, the actress had said that her fame and success come at a cost in her personal life.

--IANS

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