April 24, 2026 5:21 AM हिंदी

Emily Blunt talks about her 'prominent memories' of filming ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Emily Blunt talks about her 'prominent memories' of filming ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) British actress Emily Blunt has shared that she has "very prominent memories" of making ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’.

The 43-year-old actress played Emily Charlton in the 2006 comedy-drama film, and Emily admits that making the movie remains one of the most memorable experiences of her career, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actress, who has reprised the role for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, told Extra, "I feel like the first one, I have lasting, very, very prominent memories of it and such an informative time in my life”.

Emily loved starring in the Devil Wears Prada films alongside Anne Hathaway, her showbiz pal. The London-born star described Anne as a "great dance partner".

She said, "I love working with Annie because she’s a great dance partner in scenes. She’s very spontaneous. She’ll sort of go with whatever you want to do”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Emily also stars alongside Stanley Tucci in the films, and he's loved the experience of making the movies.

The 65-year-old actor said, "I’ve been doing this for 45 years and to be able to have that same core group of people together after 20 years is kind of amazing”.

Asked how he realised that the original was a cultural phenomenon, Stanley replied, "People would come up to us over the years and say, ‘I love that movie’ and you saw how much people watch it”.

Meanwhile, Anne recently admitted that she felt the weight of "pressure" while shooting ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’. The Oscar-winning actress reprised the role of Andrea 'Andy' Sachs for the long-awaited film sequel, and while Anne was conscious of the outside pressure, she didn't allow it to bother her on set.

--IANS

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