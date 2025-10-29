October 29, 2025 6:57 PM हिंदी

Elon Musk’s Starlink to run technical, security demos in Mumbai from Oct 30

Elon Musk’s Starlink to run technical, security demos in Mumbai from Oct 30

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk-led Starlink is scheduled to conduct demonstration runs in Mumbai on October 30 and 31 to demonstrate compliance with India's security and technical requirements for satellite broadband services, according to people familiar with the developments.

The demos to be done before law enforcement agencies will be based on the provisional spectrum assigned to Starlink, which would mark a significant step ahead of its planned entry into the Indian satellite broadband market, they said.

This step is necessary for the company to obtain clearances to commence commercial operations in the country.

Starlink will run a demo to show compliance with the security and technical conditions of Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) authorisation.

Over 10 satellite operators, including the licensed Starlink, have entered India, with the private sector permitted to hold up to 100 per cent FDI.

Elon Musk's Starlink is the world’s dominant satcom operator with a constellation of 7,578 satellites. India has currently provided necessary approvals to Starlink, Reliance Jio-SES JV, and Bharti Group backed-Eutelsat OneWeb to offer satcom services in the country.

The opening up of direct-to-cell communications service, which refers to a signal from a satellite directly to a mobile phone, has strengthened the growing satcom market in India.

Internet penetration remains limited in certain regions of the country, underscoring the need for satellite internet to complement existing networks. Satellite internet refers to the internet service provided through satellites placed in Geostationary Orbits (GSO) or Non-Geostationary Orbits (NGSO).

The government had informed in August that the data, traffic and other details accumulated by Elon Musk's Starlink will be stored in India, and the domestic user traffic is not to be mirrored to any system/server located abroad.

--IANS

aar/uk

LATEST NEWS

Rishab Shetty thanks his direction squad for 'standing strong' with him

Rishab Shetty thanks his direction squad for 'standing strong' with him

India, Russia reaffirm commitment to elevate defence cooperation

India and Russia reaffirm commitment to elevate defence cooperation

Dave Franco, wife Alison Brie used to sleep 'squished' in his childhood bed

Dave Franco, wife Alison Brie used to sleep 'squished' in his childhood bed

Personal bias, blind belief driving vaccine-autism link, say experts

Personal bias, blind belief driving vaccine-autism link, say experts

Hard work, blood, sweat, tears, says Abhishek Bachchan on being accused of 'buying' awards

Hard work, blood, sweat, tears, says Abhishek Bachchan on being accused of 'buying' awards

‘Ask Modi ji to dance for votes, he will do it’: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

‘Ask Modi ji to dance for votes, he will do it’: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

Working closely with Thailand to repatriate Indians fleeing from Myanmar scam-centres: MEA

Working closely with Thailand to repatriate Indians fleeing from Myanmar scam-centres: MEA

India Post eyes Rs 25,000 crore in parcel business revenue over next 5 years

India Post eyes Rs 25,000 crore in parcel business revenue over next 5 years

Mom Bhavana Pandey treats with a childhood video of Ananya ahead of her birthday

Mom Bhavana Pandey treats with a childhood video of Ananya ahead of her birthday

Under BAPS’ ‘Mission Rajipo’, over 40,000 children transform Sanskrit into sanskar

Under BAPS’ ‘Mission Rajipo’, over 40,000 children transform Sanskrit into sanskar