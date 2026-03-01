T20 WC: ‘Good things happen to good people who wait,’ says Suryakumar after Sanju’s heroics help India seal SF spot

Kolkata, Mar 2 (IANS) India captain Suryakumar Yadav hailed the team’s character and composure after their thrilling victory over the West Indies in a must-win Super Eights encounter at Eden Gardens on Sunday, which secured them a semifinal berth in Mumbai.

Reflecting on the high-pressure nature of the contest, the skipper said the team embraced the moment and delivered collectively when it mattered most.

“Obviously, it's a great feeling, and the way we played, I think, as everyone said, it was a do-or-die, like a quarter-final game, and the way the boys showed character, I think it was a great feeling,” Suryakumar said after the game.

India chased down a daunting 196-run target, powered by a match-defining unbeaten 97 from Sanju Samson, whose innings anchored the chase and ensured India stayed alive in the tournament. Praising Samson’s resilience and perseverance, Suryakumar underlined the significance of patience and preparation behind the scenes.

“I always say, good things happen to good people who wait, who have a lot of patience. I said it just now as well when I met him. But then it's all his hard work, what he's been doing behind the doors when he was not playing, and he's got the fruit of it at the perfect stage. And the way he batted, took the side completely to the victory,” he said.

Suryakumar also credited the bowlers for setting up the contest and keeping West Indies within reach, while emphasising the importance of partnerships during the chase.

“I feel everyone bowled according to the plans. We knew 200 is always a good score to chase here at Eden with the dew and the way wicket becomes in the second innings. The ball comes onto the bat nicely. And the way batters responded later on with those small, small partnerships, I think that was the key to take the game deep,” he added.

With India now set to face England in the semifinal in Mumbai, Suryakumar said the team would shift focus gradually while savouring the qualification.

“Very happy to be there at that spot. The way we played, I think from the first game, I think we deserved that spot going there to the semi-final. That too in Mumbai, but we won't think about that right now. Rest back, relax, take a flight tomorrow. When we reach Mumbai, we'll start thinking about it,” he mentioned.

He also addressed the immense expectations that come with representing India, stressing the importance of courage and clarity under pressure, saying, “Expectations will always be there, but at the same time you should know what you want to do on the field as a team. And I told the same thing to the boys. Yes, there will be pressure, there will be expectations of a lot of people coming to the ground, watching it back home. But at the same time, when a game like this comes, you have to be more courageous, you have to bring your A-game, put the best foot forward, be positive, take a positive option wherever and whenever under pressure. And I think we were quite good in taking that.”

Acknowledging the emotional weight of big-match situations, he added that pressure is an inherent part of elite sport, saying, “Absolutely, I agree. There's no pressure, there's no fun. And we can't run away from the fact that there's no pressure. There is pressure, we are nervous there. There are butterflies in the stomach. But then, too, we are playing in India, home team playing at home venues. There will be pressure, but then it's how you understand that, how you take it, that's more important.”

India will now look to carry this momentum forward as they prepare for the semifinal showdown, with confidence growing after a defining victory built on composure, belief, and timely individual brilliance. They’ll play England nin the knockout clash on March 5.

