T20 WC: ‘You never want to end at this stage,’ says Hope after West Indies fall short against India

Kolkata, Mar 2 (IANS) West Indies captain Shai Hope admitted his side fell short at key moments after their semifinal hopes were dashed by India in a virtual quarterfinal clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens on Sunday, knocking them out of the race to the semi-final.

West Indies posted a competitive 195/4 after being asked to bat, but India chased down the target with five wickets in hand, powered by a match-winning, unbeaten 97 from Sanju Samson.

Reflecting on the total, Hope conceded that his side left runs behind at crucial phases of the innings.

“Maybe a few short, especially on a chasing ground such as this. Probably could have gone a bit more at the end. Probably could have got more at the start as well,” the Windies skipper said after the game.

West Indies had moments of promise, particularly through aggressive contributions in the middle and death overs, but Hope pointed out the impact of India’s key bowlers in decisive passages of play, saying, “He is one of their main strike bowlers. Whenever he has got the ball in his hands something is going to happy.”

India’s bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, struck at critical intervals to prevent the West Indies from fully capitalising on a good batting surface, despite strong contributions from their middle order. Hope also praised his players' efforts, highlighting their adaptability and individual contributions with both bat and ball.

“Hety was going really well. I thought we were good. The way we adapted to different conditions was good. Forde was good with the ball. Akeal got us wickets as well. Just didn't get over the line today to continue the tournament,” he stated.

Despite the disappointment, the West Indies skipper emphasised how close his team had come to progressing further in the competition and stressed the importance of seizing key moments in high-pressure games.

The defeat marked the end of the West Indies’ campaign, while India advanced to the semifinals, keeping their title defence alive. For Hope and his side, the loss served as a reminder of the fine margins that define knockout cricket, where one decisive performance can separate contenders from champions.

“You never want to end at this stage. One more game you are in the semis and if you have a good game you are in the final. We got to make sure you play the best cricket on the day. Take the crucial moments and capitalise,” Hope concluded.

