US raises Bahrain, Qatar advisories amid Iran conflict

Washington, March 2 (IANS) The United States raised its travel advisories for Bahrain and Qatar to Level 3 in the aftermath of the launch of US combat operations in Iran, citing security risks and potential disruptions across the Middle East.

The State Department said it updated its Travel Advisory for Bahrain on February 28 “to reflect that the Department authorized the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members of US government personnel to leave Bahrain due to security concerns.” The advisory increased “from Level 2 to Level 3.”

The updated advisory states: “Reconsider Travel to Bahrain due to terrorism and armed conflict.”

It added that “Following the onset of hostilities between the United States and Iran on February 28, there has been an ongoing threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran and significant disruptions to commercial flights.”

The department also warned that “Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Bahrain. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning.”

Separately, the State Department raised Qatar’s Travel Advisory to Level 3 on March 1, up from Level 1, again authorising the departure of non-emergency personnel and family members due to security concerns.

The updated notice states: “Reconsider Travel to Qatar due to the threat of armed conflict.”

It cited the same regional developments, noting that “Following the onset of hostilities between the United States and Iran on February 28, there has been an ongoing threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran and significant disruptions to commercial flights.”

The advisory further said, “The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and/or a Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR) for the region, including Qatar. This is due to risks to civil aviation from political and military tensions in the region.”

A day earlier, the State Department had issued a “Worldwide Caution”.

“Following the launch of US combat operations in Iran, Americans worldwide and especially in the Middle East should follow the guidance in the latest security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate,” the alert said.

It added that travelers “may experience travel disruptions due to periodic airspace closures” and advised Americans worldwide “to exercise increased caution.”

Both advisories urge US citizens to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), monitor local media, develop communication plans, and review country security reports.

Level 3 advisories — “Reconsider Travel” — are issued when there are serious risks to safety and security. They fall below Level 4, the highest advisory, which urges Americans not to travel.

