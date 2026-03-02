Washington, March 2 (IANS) A conservative activist urged the US State Department to suspend all visas for Pakistanis, including green cards, in the wake of violent protests at the US consulate in Karachi, escalating rhetoric amid tensions following reported US strikes on Iran.

“The US State Department @StateDept should suspend all visas for Pakistanis, including green cards for as long as they can,” wrote Laura Loomer in a post on X, tagging Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Her comments came after reports of clashes outside the heavily fortified US consulate compound in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi. Loomer claimed that “Six protesters angered by the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader were killed and 20 others were injured after they stormed the heavily fortified US consulate compound in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi.”

She further alleged that “Many others were shot and killed this afternoon after attempting to break in again.”

Loomer wrote: “Disgusting Pakistani terrorists are being shot dead on site by US Marines at the US Consulate in Pakistan today after attempting to break inside and take over the Embassy as a form of retaliation for US strikes on Iran.”

There was no independent confirmation in the material provided of the casualty figures or the specific circumstances of the reported shootings. It was also unclear whether US Marines or local Pakistani security forces were responsible for the response.

Loomer sharply criticised Pakistan, writing: “Pakistan is a disgusting country that harbored Osama Bin Laden and encourages Muslims to be as radical as possible.” She added: “A complete shit hole Muslim country that wants to see Americans and Indians murdered in the name of Islam.”

The US State Department did not immediately respond in the material provided to the call for visa susperrosions.

Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city and economic hub, has witnessed protests in the past over U military actions in the region. American diplomatic facilities in Pakistan operate under tight security, particularly during periods of heightened geopolitical tension.

