T20 WC: Brian Bennett leaves World Cup stage with reputation vastly enhanced

New Delhi, Mar 2 (IANS) Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza and head coach Justin Sammons heaped praise on opener Brian Bennett after the 22-year-old had a breakthrough Men’s T20 World Cup campaign, with both suggesting the best is still very much to come from a player who has quietly emerged as one of the most exciting young batters in world cricket.

Bennett finished the tournament as Zimbabwe's standout performer with the bat, with his 292 runs record run-tally for a batter from his country at T20 World Cups. Dismissed for 15 on Sunday against South Africa - caught at mid-off off Anrich Nortje - it was one of the few times this tournament that the young opener had been stopped before doing some serious damage, with his unbeaten 97 against India being the standout knock.

Raza, typically generous in deflecting credit away from himself, heaped rich praise on Bennett, who averaged 146 in the competition with three fifties. "First of all, credit to Brian Bennett, his family, his mum and dad, the way they have raised him as a fine human being, and his early coaches that have worked with him.

“They take a lot of credit and I have done nothing in his development or growth. The only thing I've done is try and manage him and give him the platform, but all the credit goes to Brian Bennett and his family," the Zimbabwe captain said, while replying to a query from IANS in the post-match press conference.

The speed of Bennett's development, Raza added, had even exceeded his own expectations. "When we had Brian Bennett some time back, we could tell that this boy is going to be special, but I can put my hand on heart and tell you I never thought his improvement would be as swift and as quickly.

“So all the credit goes to Brian Bennett for how he has rocked up into this tournament and how consistent he has been. He's every captain's dream because he's an opener. I mean, if you have a good opener who's consistent, it takes half of your problems away."

Bennett's performances in the T20 World Cup have not gone unnoticed beyond the cricket world, and when asked whether the youngster might be tempted by Bollywood attention, Raza had a serious reply to the tongue-in-cheek question.

"If I be honest with you, I hope they don't. I hope Brian Bennett keeps focusing on cricket and stay away from Bollywood for now at least. He's too young to be there."

Looking further ahead, Raza cast Bennett not just as a match-winner but as a future leader within the Zimbabwe dressing room. "The more he plays, the senior he becomes. Right now he's performing, but there will be a time when he'll take a lot more players with him and help them, because clearly he's doing something that's working.

“So hopefully, he'll take his batting partners with him as well once he becomes a senior because as a senior cricketer, you don't just have to focus on your performance. You also have to get the performance out of the juniors or your batting partners as well.

“So the more Brian Bennett plays, you will see that the players that bat around Brian Bennett will also start to improve. So I think for his long-term role, Brian has a huge role to play for Zimbabwe and his growth and his development," he said.

Sammons, who has watched Bennett up close through a remarkable last 12 months, said the batter's temperament sets him apart as much as his talent. "With Benny, he's had an exceptional last 12 months. 2025 was a brilliant year for him, and he was really consistent with the bat, particularly in T20s, but he had exceptional performances in other formats as well.

“So I'm not surprised that he's had a good tournament. I was hoping he would, but I'm not surprised because of the way he goes about his business. He's very professional, got clear routines that he follows in terms of his preparation, and he's just level-headed, very calm, mature for his age, and nothing seems to faze him.

“But what I will say is he keeps it simple. When he's out there, he really does keep it simple and I think that's his secret weapon, if you want to call it that," he said, while replying to a query from IANS in the mixed zone interaction.

The head coach, too, was keen to frame Bennett’s performances as not a ceiling but as a foundation for a brighter future, pointing to the significant room for growth that still exists for him, who’s yet to experience franchise cricket and deal with ups and downs of a life in playing cricket.

"He's only 22 years old. So if you look at the best players in the world, they've all got a lot of experience behind them. Plus, they play a lot of franchise cricket. Bryan hasn't played franchise cricket. He's just played for Zimbabwe and so are we hoping to see him in IPL someday.

“So, the more he plays, the better he's going to get. He's going to go through some tough times as well, like any cricketer. He's going to have those periods where he doesn't go his way. I suppose it's going to be around how he deals with those periods as much as the success."

Zimbabwe's time in the T20 World Cup is over. But if one goes by the words of Raza and Sammons, then Bennett's story is only just beginning to bloom at the international level.

