June 09, 2026 10:09 PM हिंदी

Elle Woods will be seen surviving high school in the 'Legally Blonde' prequel 'Elle'

Elle Woods will be seen surviving high school in the 'Legally Blonde' prequel 'Elle'

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Prime Video today released the official trailer of season one of the upcoming series, "Elle", the highly anticipated prequel to the Hollywood romantic comedy "Legally Blonde".

"Elle" will chronicle the journey of Elle Woods before she was a fish-out-of-water at Harvard. As a high school student in 1995, we see her encountering some tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices. In an attempt to overcome it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, forming a tight bond with her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other. With each challenge she faces, Elle grows closer to the Elle Woods we have known and loved.

Created by Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure), "Elle" is co-showrun and executive produced by Kittrell and Caroline Dries. Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Amanda Brown, Marc Platt, and Brad Van Arragon also serve as executive producers.

Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect), who has directed the first two episodes of Season One, is also one of the executive producers on the show. Julia Brownell and Eli Wilson Pelton serve as co-executive producers. Bryan J. Raber and Asmita Paranjape serve as producers, whereas Josie Craven and Jen Regan are on board as the supervising producers.

The core cast of Season One includes Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, alongside Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, and Amy Pietz in supporting roles.

Additionally, the recurring cast members are Brad Harder, Chloe Wepper, Danielle Chand, David Burtka, James Van Der Beek, Jessica Belkin, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, Logan Shroyer, Matt Oberg, and Sharon Taylor.

All 8 episodes of the series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Hello Sunshine, are expected to premiere on July 1, exclusively on Prime Video.

Even before the debut, Prime Video has ordered a second season of "Elle".

--IANS

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