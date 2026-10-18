October 18, 2026 5:10 PM हिंदी

Elephant seriously injures mahout, creates panic in Varanasi's Ramnagar; over 200 police personnel deployed

Elephant seriously injures mahout, creates panic in Varanasi's Ramnagar; over 200 police personnel deployed

Varanasi, Oct 18 (IANS) Panic gripped the Panchvati area in Varanasi's Ramnagar police station limits on Sunday after an elephant went berserk and triggered chaos in the locality, leaving its mahout seriously injured in an attack.

According to preliminary information shared with the media by officials, the incident occurred in the Panchvati area, where the elephant reportedly became uncontrollable, creating panic among residents and passersby. The situation turned tense as people rushed to safety amid fears of further attacks, said officials.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, teams from the police administration, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Forest Department rushed to the spot to contain the situation and prevent any further danger.

More than 200 police personnel, along with administrative officials, were deployed in the area as part of the operation to bring the elephant under control. The teams faced considerable difficulty in managing the animal, given the potential threat to people in the densely populated locality.

After sustained efforts, the teams finally managed to bring the elephant under control and move it towards the forest area. Officials said the situation was currently under control, although security arrangements remained in place to prevent any untoward incident.

As a precautionary measure, residents and other people in the vicinity were being moved away from the spot to ensure their safety. Police personnel and Forest Department officials continued to monitor the situation and remained on alert to respond to any emergency.

The incident triggered considerable concern among the residents, with security personnel maintaining a close watch on the area following the operation.

The condition of the injured mahout and further details about the circumstances that led to the elephant becoming uncontrollable were not immediately available.

--IANS

brt/vd

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