July 11, 2025 7:17 PM हिंदी

Elecon Engineering clocks over 38.5 pc decline in revenue, total income drops over 36.5 pc

Elecon Engineering clocks over 38.5 pc decline in revenue, total income drops over 36.5 pc

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Gujarat-based manufacturers of industrial gears and material handling equipment Elecon Engineering Company Limited on Friday reported a 38.5 per cent decline in its revenue from operations on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 490.57 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 797.57 crore in Q4 FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.

Similarly, the company’s total income also dropped by nearly 36.66 per cent, falling from Rs 816.16 crore in the previous quarter to Rs 517 crore in Q1.

However, Elecon’s net profit saw an increase. The company posted a net profit of Rs 175.44 crore in Q1, up 19.77 per cent from Rs 146.48 crore in Q4 FY25.

This rise in profit was driven mainly by exceptional gains, including Rs 80 crore from reclassification of investment in EIMCO Elecon (India) Limited and Rs 35 crore received from an arbitration settlement.

The company’s total expenses also declined during the quarter. In Q1 FY26, expenses stood at Rs 390.96 crore, down by around 37.61 per cent from Rs 626.60 crore in Q4 FY25.

A major contributor to this was a 40.45 per cent fall in the cost of materials consumed, which dropped to Rs 206.02 crore from Rs 346.01 crore.

However, depreciation and amortisation expenses went up significantly by 27.42 per cent, rising to Rs 24.54 crore from Rs 19.26 crore in the previous quarter, the company said in its filing.

Chairman and Managing Director Prayasvin B. Patel said that the EBITDA stood at Rs 130 crore with a margin of 26.6 per cent.

He added that Elecon continues to hold a leading position in industrial gear solutions and material handling equipment, with its competitive edge driven by advanced manufacturing and custom-engineered solutions.

“The company’s material handling equipment (MHE) division showed strong performance, supported in part by the arbitration settlement income,” Patel mentioned.

Meanwhile, the gear division grew by 6.1 per cent, although margins were impacted by depreciation related to new assets.

“The company expects continued growth, driven by strong activity in core sectors like steel, power, and cement, along with consistent overseas demand,” he added.

Founded in 1951, Elecon is a manufacturer of industrial gears and material handling equipment, serving more than 95 countries.

--IANS

pk/rad

LATEST NEWS

Gurugram tennis player Radhika cremated as academy colleagues remain in shock

Gurugram tennis player Radhika cremated as academy colleagues remain in shock

Siraj pays tribute to late Diogo Jota with emotional No. 20 celebration at Lord’s

Siraj pays tribute to late Diogo Jota with emotional No. 20 celebration at Lord’s

Bihar: Enhanced Rs 1,100 pension credited into bank accounts; beneficiaries express gratitude

Bihar: Enhanced Rs 1,100 pension credited into bank accounts; beneficiaries express gratitude

Jamie Smith equals fastest to 1000 Test runs as wicketkeeper, breaks balls-faced record

Jamie Smith equals fastest to 1000 Test runs as wicketkeeper, breaks balls-faced record

India's gold reserves rise by $342 million, forex stands at $699.736 billion: RBI

India's gold reserves rise by $342 million, forex stands at $699.736 billion: RBI

Final shooting schedule of Ram Pothineni's Andhra King Taluka begins in Hyderabad

Final shooting schedule of Ram Pothineni's Andhra King Taluka begins in Hyderabad

'Padhoge-likhoge' mindset needs to be changed, India must plan for increasing medal tally: Sohail Khan on India's 2036 Olympic Vision

'Padhoge-likhoge' mindset needs to be changed, India must plan for increasing medal tally: Sohail Khan on 2036 Olympic Vision

MoS Margherita meets US Secretary of State in Malaysia

MoS Margherita meets US Secretary of State in Malaysia

‘Curbing urban Naxalism’: Maha CM defends Public Security Bill

‘Curbing urban Naxalism’: Maha CM defends Public Security Bill

Joe Root surpasses Steve Smith for most Test hundreds among active cricketers after scoring a century in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Friday. Photo credit: EnglandCricket/X

Joe Root surpasses Steve Smith for most Test hundreds among active cricketers