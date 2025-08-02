August 02, 2025 1:03 AM हिंदी

Sub-jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Chhattisgarh, Manipur, UP, Odisha, Punjab and Haryana win on Day 5

Chhattisgarh, Manipur, UP, Odisha, Punjab and Haryana win on Day 5 of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Hockey, Manipur Hockey, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Punjab, and Hockey Haryana had a fruitful outing after securing a win in their respective matches on Day 5 of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

In the first match, Chhattisgarh Hockey won 6-2 against Hockey Bengal in Division ‘B’. Adarsh Raj Singh (3’, 8’, 20’, 60’) scored the opening goal of the match and stood out as the top goal scorer for Hockey Chhattisgarh. Aman Verma (48’) and Abhishek Yadav (58’) also scored one goal each to put their team in a strong position. On the other side, Abhishek Shaw (6’) and Hiten Rajak (35’) scored for Hockey Bengal but fell short.

In the next match, Manipur Hockey defeated Hockey Himachal 6-0 in Division ‘B’. Getik Ningombam Singh (4’, 55’) and Saikhom Nishi Singh (56’, 58’) scored a brace each to strengthen their position in the game, whereas Manimatum Maibam (37’) and Sanjit Singh Konthoujam (41’) also contributed with one goal each to take the game further away from Hockey Himachal.

Also, in the next match of Division ‘A’, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Delhi 10-1. Shahrukh Ali (5’, 29’, 38’, 43’) scored four goals in the match for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, joined by Romit Pal (20’, 25’), who also scored a couple of goals in the second quarter. Dhanuk Karan (23’), Sunil Pal (26’), Mohmmad Danish (42’), and Mohd Aqib Raynee (60’) also scored one goal each to confirm the first victory in the tournament. In response, Captain Uday Randhawa (51’) scored the consolation goal for Delhi.

Hockey Association of Odisha faced off against Hockey Maharashtra in the next match of Division ‘A’, where Hockey Association of Odisha won 5-1 after defeating the opponent. Arman Soreng (12’, 43’, 49’) scored a hat-trick, joined by his teammates Sanjeet Raj Lakra (51’) and Deepak Prakash Toppo (17’), who also scored one goal each. On the other side, Rehan Shafi Khan (34’) managed to score the only goal for his side, Hockey Maharashtra.

Also, in the next match, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Karnataka 10-0. Mandeep Singh (5’, 41’) scored a brace whereas Gursimranpreet Singh (14’), Varinder Singh (17’), Arshpreet Singh (23’), Yuvraj Singh (30’), Akash Deep (36’), Jashanpreet Singh (47’), Anurag Singh (55’) and Vijay Kumar Pal (60’) also scored one goal each to secure first win in the tournament.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Haryana won 3-0 against Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Captain Ankur Ror (28’, 53’, 55’) led from the front and single-handedly took the game away from his opponent, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

