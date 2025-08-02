August 02, 2025 1:02 AM हिंदी

Gujarat: Congress launches grassroots revamp under 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan'

Ahmedabad, Aug 1 (IANS) The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has kicked off Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan (Organisation Creation Campaign) across the state, as part of the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) decision to declare 2025 as the "Year of Organisation."

Gujarat has been chosen as the pilot state for this nationwide initiative, marking a bold attempt to rebuild the party's base from the ground up. GPCC President Amit Chavda stated that the Congress is committed to becoming the voice of the youth, women, tribals, the oppressed and the marginalised - not just in Gujarat but across the nation.

“From the streets to the Parliament, the Congress will fight for the people,” he asserted.

He emphasised that the party’s ideology is inclusive and aimed at the welfare of all sections of society, regardless of caste, religion, or class.

As part of the campaign, from August 2 to August 10, AICC-appointed observers will visit every taluka, municipality, and municipal corporation ward across Gujarat to consult with grassroots workers and appoint new local leaders.

The initiative follows the recent appointment of 41 city and district Congress presidents through a process-based selection.

“Young, educated, and ideologically committed individuals will be prioritised,” Chavda added, highlighting the party’s move to give preference to leaders under 55 years of age and rotating long-standing office-bearers to make space for new faces.

After each observer's tour, reports will be submitted to the state leadership to finalise appointments by the end of August.

The party is also preparing for statewide agitations in the coming weeks. Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, Tushar Chaudhary, slammed the BJP government for alleged betrayal of tribal communities, especially over the Tapi River Link Project.

He confirmed that protest programmes are being planned to hold the government accountable.

Chavda reiterated Congress's commitment to constitutional values, social justice, and inclusive governance.

“Congress belongs to everyone, and we welcome those who share our ideology to come forward and be part of this movement,” he said.

--IANS

janvi/dan

