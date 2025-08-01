August 01, 2025 11:17 PM हिंदी

Yogi Adityanath reaches Varanasi ahead of PM Modi’s visit, performs puja at Kashi temples

Varanasi, Aug 1 (IANS) A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his parliamentary constituency, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Varanasi on Friday evening and offered prayers at two of the city's most revered shrines — the Kaal Bhairav temple and the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The chief minister's visit, his third to Varanasi during the auspicious month of Sawan, was marked by spiritual fervour and symbolic significance. He performed the traditional ‘Darshan-Poojan’ rituals at the temples, which are deeply significant in the Shaiva tradition.

Devotees and temple priests welcomed him with chants and Vedic hymns as he made his way through the bustling temple corridors late in the evening.

CM Yogi Adityanath is expected to stay overnight in the holy city and will personally oversee preparations for Prime Minister Modi’s visit scheduled for Saturday.

According to officials, the chief minister will conduct a detailed review of all the arrangements related to the prime minister’s programmes, including public meetings and inaugurations.

An official release from the Chief Minister’s Office stated that Yogi Adityanath will receive Prime Minister Modi at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Saturday morning.

The PM’s visit is part of his ongoing outreach and development review across constituencies ahead of the upcoming Bihar and Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

In a significant developmental push for his parliamentary constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on August 2, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore across various sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, tourism, urban development, and cultural heritage.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also release the 20th installment of PM-KISAN, transferring Rs 20,500 crore directly to the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across the country.

