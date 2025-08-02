August 02, 2025 1:02 AM हिंदी

134th Durand Cup: Indian Navy Football Team off to winning start with 2-1 win over Real Kashmir FC

Indian Navy Football Team off to winning start with 2-1 win over Real Kashmir FC in the 134th Durand Cup football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Kolkata on Friday.

Imphal, Aug 1 (IANS) Indian Navy Football Team (INFT) earned a crucial 2-1 win over I-League side Real Kashmir FC (RKFC) in a closely-contested Group F encounter of the 134th Durand Cup to earn the first victory in the competition since 2021 at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium here on Friday.

Goals from Vijay Marandi (6’) and Sreyas V.G. (70’) ensured full points for the Sailors, while Franck William Sessegnon’s 64th-minute strike proved to be a consolation for the Snow Leopards.

Head coach Raman Rai's Indian Navy side lined up in a traditional 4-3-3 format, with Bhaskar Roy captaining from goal and the attacking trio of Sreyas V.G., Roshan Panna, and Vijay Marandi. Real Kashmir’s Ishfaq Ahmed fielded a technically strong 4-3-2-1 setup, headlined by Russian striker Marat Tareck and midfielders Modou Mbengue and Franck William Sessegnon.

The Sailors struck early in the 6th minute when Roshan Panna made a slick run down the right and delivered a low cross into the box. Vijay Marandi timed his run well and tapped it in with his knee, handing Navy the lead amid loud cheers from the local crowd.

Real Kashmir responded with urgency. Sessegnon and Tareck were involved in multiple buildups, but Navy keeper Bhaskar Roy was solid between the sticks. The Snow Leopards came close on a couple of occasions, including a strong run by Tareck and a near-perfect through ball by Sessegnon to Ahteeb in the 22nd minute, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The first half saw some end-to-end action, but the score remained 1-0 in Navy's favour going into the break. Ahteeb, who looked lively, was denied twice, once by a tight-angle save from Bhaskar and again by misfiring just before the half-time whistle.

Real Kashmir resumed the second half on the front foot, trying to press higher up. Their persistence paid off in the 64th minute when Sessegnon levelled the score. The Ivorian made a sharp run behind Navy’s backline to latch onto a sublime long ball from Seila Toure and finished confidently past Bhaskar Roy.

But the Sailors were quick to regain their lead. Just six minutes later, in the 70th minute, Roshan Panna once again turned provider. His low diagonal pass found Sreyas V G inside the right edge of the box, who finished with precision from his right foot to restore Navy’s advantage at 2-1.

Despite multiple substitutions and fresh legs from Real Kashmir, the Navy defence, marshalled by Novin Gurung and Adarsh Mattummal, held firm. Novin, in particular, was outstanding, executing several key interceptions and acrobatic clearances to preserve the lead.

The match continued with both sides creating half-chances, but neither team could convert. In the end, the Indian Navy walked away with all three points and climbed to the top of Group F.

--IANS

bsk/

