August 17, 2026 3:27 PM हिंदी

Air India de-rosters two pilots after preliminary drug test results

Air India de-rosters two more pilots after preliminary drug test results

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Two more Air India pilots have failed preliminary drug tests conducted by the airline as part of an expanded screening programme introduced after a recent in-flight incident on a Phuket-Delhi service, according to a report.

A report by NDTV -- citing sources -- said that the final test results are still awaited and both pilots have been de-rostered pending confirmation.

The Tata-owned carrier ordered drug testing for all pilots under a new standard operating procedure (SOP) after the pilot-in-command of a Phuket-Delhi flight allegedly failed two urine tests following the aircraft's landing.

In addition, marijuana was reportedly detected in his system.

Reports suggest more than 300 Air India pilots have undergone the testing process so far.

However, final drug test results typically take between 24 and 48 hours to be processed.

A cabin crew member on the Phuket-Delhi flight is believed to have lodged a complaint alleging that the pilot had previously smoked marijuana.

The airline's decision to intensify testing followed an incident involving an Airbus A320neo operating the Phuket-Delhi route.

The aircraft reportedly experienced a sudden loss of control over key flight control surfaces and descended approximately 300 feet. Initial reports had attributed the event to turbulence, but subsequent analysis of aircraft system data pointed to multiple hydraulic system failures.

The aircraft's elevators, ailerons and spoilers were affected for several seconds following failures across the jet's hydraulic systems, according to the reports. These systems are essential for controlling the aircraft's pitch, roll and descent.

According to the letter addressed to pilots, from August 13, the airline firm began conducting mandatory screening of all pilots across the group for substances or medications prohibited under aviation regulations as part of a measure aimed at reinforcing safety standards and public confidence.

--IANS

ag/

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