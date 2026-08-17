Indian Army contingent departs for India-Thailand joint military exercise MAITREE-XV

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) An Indian Army contingent left for Thailand on Monday, where it will participate in 15th edition of India-Thailand Joint Military Exercise MAITREE-XV, slated to be held from August 18 to 31 at Vibhavadi Rangsit Camp in Surat Thani.

The bilateral military exercise is aimed at strengthening defence cooperation between India and Thailand and enhancing the ability of the two armies to conduct joint operations in challenging environments.

The Indian Army and Royal Thai Army contingents participating in the exercise will comprise 85 personnel each. The Indian contingent will be represented primarily by troops from the 9 Gorkha Rifles, while the Royal Thai Army contingent will comprise personnel from the 3rd Battalion, 25th Infantry Brigade, 5th Division.

The exercise will focus on company-level joint training for operations in jungle and semi-urban terrain. The training is designed to enhance the combined capabilities of the two forces in conducting joint counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in jungle and semi-urban environments under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The exercise will include a range of training activities, including field exercises, combat discussions, lectures and demonstrations. The two contingents will also participate in a culminating validation exercise to assess the operational capabilities developed during the training.

As part of the exercise, soldiers from both countries will exchange operational experiences and share best practices. The contingents will also showcase contemporary equipment and technologies used during joint operations, providing an opportunity for both armies to gain a better understanding of each other's operational procedures and capabilities.

The previous edition of Exercise MAITREE was conducted at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya, in September 2025.

Instituted in 2006, Exercise MAITREE has emerged as an important platform for India and Thailand to strengthen military cooperation and enhance interoperability between their armed forces. The exercise provides personnel from both armies with an opportunity to train together, exchange operational knowledge and develop a deeper understanding of each other's procedures.

The latest edition is expected to further enhance mutual understanding, interoperability and camaraderie between the Indian Army and Royal Thai Army, while contributing to the longstanding defence and strategic relationship between India and Thailand.

Through regular bilateral military engagements such as MAITREE, the two countries continue to deepen defence cooperation and strengthen their ability to work together in joint operational scenarios.

--IANS

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